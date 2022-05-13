ALBUQUERQUE — The only obstacle in the way of a transformative year for Angelina Passalacqua was a hurdle.
The sophomore on the Los Alamos girls track and field team suffered a knee injury in late April after tumbling over a hurdle at the Los Alamos Invitational. A two-week break ensued in which she didn’t train for the Class 4A state meet, but she looked no worse for wear Friday.
Passalacqua was among three Lady Hilltoppers who finished in the top four of the 4A girls long jump, finishing third with a distance of 17 feet, ¼ inch. It was just 2¼ inches behind winner and teammate Allie Holland (17-2½) and junior Nyla Lee was fourth at 16-8¾.
The 15 points Los Alamos accumulated in the event helped it to an early 26½-16 lead over Albuquerque Academy in the girls team standings after Friday’s action at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
Passalacqua and Lee’s busy day wasn’t done with the accolades. They teamed up with Syana and Holly Sanchez to set a state record in the 800-meter relay in the preliminaries. Coming in with a regular-season time of 1 minute, 43.01 seconds that was .78 faster than the state record held by Lovington since 1984, the foursome darted twice around the track in 1:43.49 to set a new mark.
There was some nervous tension that built up to the race.
“I was a little nervous that I was going to leave early or something was going to go wrong,” Syana Sanchez said. “It came out really nice.”
Passalacqua admitted she thought the team missed the mark, but when her teammates began celebrating, she realized what had happened.
“I saw [the time] and I was like, ‘Shoot,’ ” Passalacqua said. “And then everybody was like ‘Yeah!!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, we got it. Sick!’ ”
“Sick” could also describe her performance in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Even though her knee isn’t fully healed, Passalacqua still ran the fastest times for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 10 a.m.
She also helped the 1,600 relay team to the top time of 4:11.87, which was more than a second faster than No. 2 seed Albuquerque Hope Christian.
Meanwhile, Los Alamos nabbed a second individual title in the 3,200, as sophomore Delaney Ulrich beat Albuquerque Academy’s Katie Patton on the final lap after the two dueled for the most of the previous seven circuits. Ulrich said she tried to get past Patton several times.
It finally happened as they made the turn to start the eighth lap, and Ulrich steadily pulled away to win in a personal-best 11:26.46, which was
|3.5 seconds faster than Patton.
“She set a really good pace, and she is a really good competitor,” Ulrich said. “I think hanging on to her was just the right thing to do for me. But it was a hard race.”
Los Alamos boys cling to second place
On the boys side, the Hilltoppers find themselves locked into a battle with Albuquerque Academy, which holds a 26-21 lead after the opening day. Los Alamos nabbed a win in the pole vault. Kyle Hatler won with a height of 15 feet.
Keith Bridge gave the team a second in the 4A boys 1,600, trailing Hope Christian’s Rendon Kuykendall by more than 3 seconds. Bridge ran the four laps in 4:21.92.
Española boys high jumper in second
Española Valley’s Eugene Rodella capped his prep career with a runner-up finish in the high jump, clearing 6-2 after coming in with a 5-10 height as his best jump.
Santa Fe girl fourth in pole vault
Santa Fe High’s Leandra Motelet never could get past 10 feet in the pole vault, but a 9-6 was good enough to take fourth in girls Class 5A.