RIO RANCHO — They were tears of pride, and tears of despair.
What could have been the worst moment of the 2019 season for the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers turned into calling card for 2020. Facing the daunting task of erasing a 4-0 deficit with 13 minutes left in regulation to the fourth-seeded Aztec Lady Tigers in a Class 4A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex, No. 5 Los Alamos almost pulled if off.
The Lady Hilltoppers scored three times in that span before finally succumbing by a 5-3 count. While Aztec advances to play No. 1 Albuquerque St. Pius X at 2 p.m. Thursday, Los Alamos left head coach Ann Cernicek holding back tears after its display to make something out of nothing.
“That second half was one of the best things I’ve seen for a comeback,” Cernicek said. “For them to be down 4-nothing and come back 4-to-3 and score three goals in 13 minutes, I told the girls you can’t coach that kind of heart, you can’t coach that kind of effort. That comes from within.”
If not for a three-goal outburst in an eight-minute stretch for the Lady Tigers, the storyline could have looked vastly different. Aztec did its damage in the first half, building a 3-0 margin on Apsen Newland’s penalty kick goal in the 20th minute after Lady Hilltoppers goalkeeper Annika Fox was called for a foul in the penalty box.
That’s how the first half ended, and it left Los Alamos with a daunting task.
“That’s really tough, a goal’s a goal and it doesn’t matter how it gets in,” said Lady Hilltoppers forward Alyssa Parker. “I am just proud of how we did still come back. It was unfortunate that they got those goals.”
Disappointment grew when Aztec padded its lead to 4-0 on a corner kick that Newland converted in the 54th minute. Los Alamos didn’t lack for shots — it had 14 in the second half and 20 for the match. Lady Tigers goalie Daniella Sanders, however, had nine saves to keep the Lady Hilltoppers at bay.
When Los Alamos forward Jenna Harris scored on a through ball in the 67th minute, it was as if someone released a pressure valve. Five minutes later, Parker scored on a penalty kick to make it 4-2 in the 72nd minute, and three minutes later, Sanders gobbled up Parker’s shot from the left flank.
It wasn’t until the 80th minute that Los Alamos cut the margin to one when Tara McDonald’s corner kick bounced off a Lady Tigers defender and into the net.
“All you can do is fight back,” Cernicek said. “We did just that.”
Needing one more goal and stoppage at hand, the Lady Hilltoppers pushed forward on the whistle for first touch — and the Lady Tigers struck back. Ella Higgins raced toward the Los Alamos goal and took a thru ball the rest of the distance before flipping it past Fox for the final tally.
It ended the Lady Hilltoppers’ chances of a comeback, but it didn’t stop them from trying to take the momentum from those last 13 minutes into the next season.
“We’re going to miss the seniors — and there’s eight of them — and it’s sad to see them go,” Cernicek said. “For the rest of the returners, to be a part of this, we set a new bar. And that is good for our program.”
