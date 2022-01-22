Girls basketball
Los Alamos 33, Abq. St. Pius X 32
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers had an uphill climb Saturday against the Lady Sartans in Griffith Gymnasium in their first competition in 11 days. St. Pius took a 13-10 lead after a quarter, then built it to 25-16 at the half. Los Alamos played the kind of defense it has shown all year after holding the Lady Sartans to just seven points the rest of the game, and taking the lead midway through the fourth before holding off a late rally. "We found our defensive intensity in the third quarter and it carried us in the fourth," Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ray Romero said.
Top players: GG Romero led Los Alamos with 11 points. Alyssa Maez had 12 points to pace the Lady Sartans (5-8).
What's next: Los Alamos (9-7) opens District 2-4A play against Española Valley at home Thursday.
