What happened: Make it six straight wins for the Lady Hilltoppers, who continued their dominance in District 2-4A play with a convincing win over the Lady Tigers on Tuesday at Eco Park. Los Alamos led 5-0 at the half.
Top players: Tara McDonald continued her hot scoring pace of late, scoring five goals and dishing out a pair of assists. She has now scored 18 goals during Los Alamos' winning streak. Marlee Katko had a pair of goals in a supporting role, and junior Moorea Montaño recorded her first goal of the season.
What's next: Los Alamos (11-7 overall, 5-0 in 2-4A) plays at home against Pojoaque Valley on Thursday.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Los Alamos 1
What happened: Class 4A's top-ranked team, according to MaxPreps.com, stopped another streak. The Elkettes beat District 2-4A foe Los Alamos for the first time in four years. Even more remarkable is that they did it in just four games, 25-16, 25-16, 12-25, 25-22, in Griffith Gymnasium. Six of the past nine matches went the full five, with Los Alamos winning each one of them. Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said his team bounced back well after a sluggish Game 3. "I'm so happy for these seniors," Rodriguez said. "Most of them have been playing varsity since they were freshman and had never done this before."
Top players: Pojoaque setter Joselyn Nuñez had 32 assists, 14 digs and two aces. Adrianna Rodriguez and Kaylee Salazar each had 22 digs, while Anica Urioste added 21. Urioste led the team with 16 kills, while Sonya Quintana added 10 to go with four blocks and four aces.
What's next: Pojoaque (14-2, 4-0) travels to Taos on Thursday. Los Alamos (12-6, 3-1) entertains Española Valley on Thursday.