LOS ALAMOS
First, the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers lost their head coach.
Then the cast of familiar coaching faces was down to two by Friday and one by Monday — replaced with new ones arriving in Griffith Gymnasium.
A lot has happened to the volleyball program in just nine days, as the fallout stemming from allegations of coaches drinking during a “lock-in” sleepover team function on Aug. 18 continues.
Joe Palmer went from coaching his sixth season with the Lady Hilltoppers to serving a 30-day suspension for his role in the incident, in which he and three other coaches are alleged to have either consumed alcohol before the sleepover in the gym or drank off-campus during it.
An investigation by Los Alamos Public Schools that began Aug. 21 also showed that coaches left the players alone for almost two hours in the gym as they sat outside the doors, said Superintendent Jennifer Guy. Even the Los Alamos Police Department has begun its own investigation.
Because of that, three coaches were suspended pending the results of both investigations and Palmer will serve a 30-day suspension regardless of the outcome.
By the time the dust cleared for the Lady Hilltoppers, only C-team head coach Victoria Pacheco remained on the staff and coached all three teams — C-team, junior varsity and varsity — during Tuesday’s season opener against St. Michael’s in the very same gym where the chaos began.
What was on Pacheco’s mind after St. Michael’s swept Los Alamos, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18, wasn’t necessarily about how her team played.
“I’m hungry and I’m tired,” Pacheco said.
There was a lot on Pacheco’s plate, as she guided Los Alamos’ three teams. She did have help in the form of former head coach Diana Stokes and Los Alamos Middle School coach Gracie Lopez on the bench.
She wasn’t alone, because the Lady Hilltoppers are in a “getting-to-know-you” phase with the new staff.
“[The last nine days] have been so chaotic,” Los Alamos senior setter Angelina Passalacqua said. “It’s stressful for everyone. It’s been a little rough. It’s been a very weird adjustment and a bit of a shock to us. But we’re making the most of it.”
Senior Libero Gianna Benelli said the players are hearing new voices and different perspectives at practice, which she said has helped in a way.
“We’re trying to take it in a positive aspect,” Benelli said. “We’re just trying to learn from a different coach that hasn’t watched us, and we’re learning more — especially with pointers that we hadn’t heard. Of course, it’s different and it’s a change, but we’re taking everything game by game.”
Pacheco said she has tried to keep the routine of practice normal, even as new staffers help her with the program. She added the Lady Hilltoppers are still operating the same system Palmer has used over the years and doesn’t plan on changing it.
Stokes joined the staff Monday and is in the process of integrating herself into the program. She spent time during the varsity match talking with players on the bench as she tried to help Los Alamos find a rhythm that was never consistent against the more experienced Lady Horsemen, the reigning Class 3A champions.
“We’re trying to stay positive,” Passalacqua said. “Coach Vic is helping everyone, but it’s still tough to adjust. I know that [Stokes] and Vic have been here and I know it will be OK. It’s just not what we wanted for this season.”
Los Alamos struggled with consistency, as St. Michael’s fed off of free balls from the Lady Hilltoppers and built a 19-9 lead in the opening game. Game 2 was a different story, as Los Alamos began to run its system and took a short-lived 10-9 lead on a Passalacqua kill from the right side.
However, the Lady Horsemen scored five of the next six points to retake the lead and the Lady Hilltoppers never got closer than 21-18 on Hannah Bergemann’s tip.
All three Lady Hilltoppers said they were happy with the energy and the effort of the team, if not the execution. Pacheco said the Lady Hilltoppers played scrappy for much of the match and made St. Michael’s work for its points.
“That’s something they have inside that you can’t teach,” Pacheco said. “These girls don’t quit. I’m happy because we did really well compared to last season’s opener.”
That match also came against the Lady Horsemen, and it resulted in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-21 sweep in Santa Fe. Passalacqua believes the Lady Hilltoppers will get better as the season progresses, but patience is the key.
Los Alamos has two days of practice before it heads to Hatch Valley for its tournament starting Friday. If anything, the players feel getting into the routine of the season will help them move past what they’ve experienced over the past nine days.
And a road trip might be the best thing the team needs in a moment when Benello said everyone on “The Hill” is asking them about what they’ve endured since Aug. 18.
“Hatch is always an upbeat tournament,” Benelli said. “It’s a chance for us to get our confidence up and to set a tone for our season.”