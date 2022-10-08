When Justin Najaka met Paul Grant at midfield Saturday afternoon, they were in agreement: They were looking at yet another tie unless someone made a mistake.
That was the short discussion the two head coaches had during an injury break during a District 5-5A girls soccer match between host Santa Fe High (Najaka’s team) and Albuquerque High (Grant’s team). It turns out they were right.
A turnover at midfield during stoppage time in the second overtime led to a transition opportunity for the Lady Bulldogs, and they took advantage to produce a golden goal and a 2-1 win in two overtimes at a rainy Ivan Head Stadium. The result gives Albuquerque High (10-4-1 overall) control of the district at 5-0-1, with the Demonettes (9-5-2) in second at 4-1-1.
The Lady Bulldogs made it happen with a counter attack off the steal, and two passes later, Abila Tapia fired a shot to the lower left past Santa Fe High goalkeeper Molly Wissman for the golden goal.
“I’m not sure there are any goalies who could have stopped that shot,” Najaka said. “And Molly is one of the best in the state.”
It capped a back-and-forth match in which the Demonettes overcame an erratic start, then rallied from a 1-0 deficit to force overtime.
Albuquerque High broke the scoreless match when Tapia crossed the ball to Sophia Hernandez from the left flank and she one-touched it from the middle of the penalty box into the lower right of the goal in the 55th minute.
It didn’t take the Demonettes much time to respond, as they scored off a corner kick when Jazzi Gonzalez’s header off a Tatiana Winter cross bounced off a Lady Bulldog and Lily Earnest redirected it into the middle of the goal in the 63rd minute.
The goal was made possible by the hustle of Santa Fe High midfielder Asha Smelser, who chased a thru ball into the corner of the field and forced the corner when she knocked it off a defender out of bounds.
“That’s the thing about her,” Najaka said. “She never quits. And then Jazzi got a head on it [off the corner kick], and Lily was at the right place at the right time.”
Najaka said Santa Fe High overcame an uneven start by simply playing its style, which was to connect passes together on the ground. In a defensive battle, the Demonettes got eight shots on goal to the Lady Bulldogs’ nine.
“When it came down to it, those are just two tough defenses we have,” Najaka said.
The match added another chapter to what has been a a budding rivalry between the schools. The two teams each won on their home turf last year, and led to the teams sharing the district title.
In the first matchup Sept. 21, Santa Fe High jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs scored twice on breakaways to force a 2-all tie after two overtimes.
That was what prompted the coaches’ agreement on the eventual outcome on Saturday.
“It was disappointing loss, but it was really a fantastic game,” Najaka said. “[Grant] and I said we have slightly different playing styles, but it really is like looking in the mirror.”