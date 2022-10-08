Santa Fe High School logo

When Justin Najaka met Paul Grant at midfield Saturday afternoon, they were in agreement: They were looking at yet another tie unless someone made a mistake.

That was the short discussion the two head coaches had during an injury break during a District 5-5A girls soccer match between host Santa Fe High (Najaka’s team) and Albuquerque High (Grant’s team). It turns out they were right.

A turnover at midfield during stoppage time in the second overtime led to a transition opportunity for the Lady Bulldogs, and they took advantage to produce a golden goal and a 2-1 win in two overtimes at a rainy Ivan Head Stadium. The result gives Albuquerque High (10-4-1 overall) control of the district at 5-0-1, with the Demonettes (9-5-2) in second at 4-1-1.

Popular in the Community