Softball
Santa Fe Indian School 15, Laguna-Acoma 0 (four innings)
Santa Fe Indian School 11, Laguna-Acoma 1 (five innings)
What happened: For the first time in two years, the Lady Braves celebrated a win on the softball diamond. Then, they registered their first sweep in almost three years in taking down the Lady Hawks on Wednesday at SFIS Athletic Complex. Along the way, Sade Phea-Young recorded a no-hitter in the opener and the duo of Kaileigh Magdalena and Hannah Martinez combined to win the nightcap. The program did not compete in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We were excited to be playing again,” said SFIS head coach Oliver Torres. “It was fun for the girls.”
Top players: Phae-Young's no-hitter was supported by an inside-the-park grand slam by senior Jordan Torres. Magdalena and Martinez combined for 11 strikeouts in the second game.
What’s next: The Lady Braves (2-1) take on Santa Fe High in the opening round of its round-robin tournament at 6 p.m. Friday.
