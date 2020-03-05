Blank sports logo

Softball

Santa Fe Indian School 9, Pojoaque Valley 8 (eight innings)

Santa Fe Indian School 10, Pojoaque Valley 10

What happened: The Lady Braves were short-handed Thursday, with four starters still playing basketball, but they opened the season with an extra-inning win as Kiera Mermejo-Varga roped a base hit to score the winning run at SFIS athletic complex. SFIS used a four-run fifth to build a 6-3 lead, but the Elkettes battled back to force extra innings. In Game 2, the Lady Braves built a 7-3 lead before Pojoaque again rallied to take a temporary 8-7 lead before the Lady Braves rallied to tie the score before sunlight faded and the game ended in regulation.

Standouts: Mermejo-Varga was 3-for-4 with the game-winning RBI, while senior Alyssa Naranjo picked up the win.

What’s next: SFIS (1-0-1) plays a doubleheader at home against Socorro on March 16. Pojoaque Valley (0-1-1) plays at Bernalillo on March 12.

