Softball
Santa Fe Indian School 9, Pojoaque Valley 8 (eight innings)
Santa Fe Indian School 10, Pojoaque Valley 10
What happened: The Lady Braves were short-handed Thursday, with four starters still playing basketball, but they opened the season with an extra-inning win as Kiera Mermejo-Varga roped a base hit to score the winning run at SFIS athletic complex. SFIS used a four-run fifth to build a 6-3 lead, but the Elkettes battled back to force extra innings. In Game 2, the Lady Braves built a 7-3 lead before Pojoaque again rallied to take a temporary 8-7 lead before the Lady Braves rallied to tie the score before sunlight faded and the game ended in regulation.
Standouts: Mermejo-Varga was 3-for-4 with the game-winning RBI, while senior Alyssa Naranjo picked up the win.
What’s next: SFIS (1-0-1) plays a doubleheader at home against Socorro on March 16. Pojoaque Valley (0-1-1) plays at Bernalillo on March 12.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.