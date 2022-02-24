Santa Fe Indian School learned to turn a weakness into a strength during the season.
On Thursday night, the Lady Braves showed they can overcome poor shooting with volume. They went 15-for-45 from the field in a District 2-3A semifinal against St. Michael’s in the Pueblo Pavilion to produce a 49-39 win over the scrappy, but slightly poorer-shooting Lady Horsemen.
SFIS, the second seed in the district tournament, plays Las Vegas Robertson for the 2-3A championship for the third straight time. The two teams played for the tournament title in 2020 and 2019. It likely would have happened in 2021, if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lady Braves (18-5) will bring their knack for getting second, third and sometimes fourth chances in a possession to Michael Marr Gymnasium.
“This is not one of our higher-percentage shooting teams,” said SFIS varsity assistant Terri Morrison. “We’re shooting about 33 percent, so it’s high-volume shooting.”
That was certainly the case for much of the first half. Fortunately, the Lady Braves had a kindred spirit in St. Michael’s, which also struggles with putting the ball in the basket. The teams combined to hit just eight of their first 46 shots.
What helped SFIS was its ability to crash the glass — especially on the offensive end. The Lady Braves collected 16 offensive rebounds, which helped offset 16 turnovers they committed.
Five of them came from the two smallest players on the court: guards Madisen Valdez and Jordan Torres. That has become a badge of honor for the Lady Braves to extend possessions with positioning, expert box-outs and plain hustle.
“I’ve sort of learned, since I’m a little smaller than others, to maneuver myself around other people,” Valdez said. “I’ve also gotten a lot better at it since the season started.”
Valdez also got herself out of a shooting slump. She knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, including one in the corner in the fourth quarter that was a result of an offensive board by Torres. It gave the Lady Braves’ their largest lead at 48-31 with 2:52 left.
It was the last of seven 3s SFIS hit, which helped offset the poor shooting effort. Morrison said ball movement improved in the second half, and SFIS was a much-improved 10-for-20 because of it.
“When we get ball reversal — we get two or three skips from one side [of the court] to the other — we’re really good,” Morrison said. “Especially with our high-low game.”
That opened space for Lady Braves post Cameron Conners, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half.
St. Michael’s (10-18) was actually the better shooting team for the first half, as it hit five of 23 shots and took a 13-11 lead when Carmen Pacheco scored off the glass with 1:23 left in the half. That capped an 8-1 run and it appeared the visiting team was going to head into the locker room with momentum and the lead.
Until SFIS found its range from deep. Emma Lewis and Conners knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in the last 68 seconds of the half to give the Lady Braves a 17-13 halftime lead.
St. Michael’s kept pace with SFIS for the first few minutes of the third quarter. When Pacheco completed a three-point play off her bank shot in the low post, the Lady Horsemen only trailed 20-19.
Then, St. Michael’s lost its primary assignment. Torres scored eight of her 14 points during a decisive 4-minute stretch in the third. Her runner off the glass with 5:39 ignited a 13-2 spurt that essentially put the outcome to rest as the lead grew to 33-21.
The run extended into the fourth quarter and reached 36-21 on Torres’ two free throws at the 7:06 mark.
The inability to hit shots hurt the Lady Horsemen at the worst possible time as they missed nine of 10 shots and turned the ball over three times in a 5-minute stretch.
St. Michael’s finished the game hitting seven of its last 12 shots, but it was not enough, even as it trimmed the deficit to 48-39 on Jada Lujan’s 3-pointer with 1:24 to go.
“We’re waiting for it,” Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said. “Those games are going to come where we’re more consistent and we’re in the 40-percent range.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Braves will try to see if its Costo-style of shooting can produce a win over Class 3A’s likely No. 1 team for next week’s state tournament.
