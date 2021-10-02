Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Lady Braves showed how good they can be in the opening District 2-3A game Saturday against the Lady Tigers in Raton, which set the tone for a 25-9, 25-17, 27-25 sweep. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team served the ball very well and was balanced in the hitting attack.
"We didn't take them for granted," Gurule said. "We remember how well they played against us [in the SFIS Dig Pink Classic], but I think they were even shocked the way we played in that first game."
The same, though, could not be said of Game 3, as SFIS struggled with its serving and almost surrendered a 24-23 lead.
Top players: Senior Cameron Conners was dominant with 16 kills to lead SFIS. Angelina Geissinger recorded eight of her 12 kills in Game 3.
What's next: The Lady Braves (7-6 overall, 1-1 in 2-3A) head to St. Michael's to take on the Lady Horsemen in a big district match Tuesday.
Questa 3, Monte del Sol 2
What happened:The Lady Dragons were supposed to be homecoming fodder for the Lady Wildcats, but they dragged out the nondistrict match to five games before Questa rallied for a 20-25, 25-15, 17-25, 25-17, 16-14 win in the Mini-Pit. Monte del Sol held a 12-7 lead in the finale, but a bad serve and a couple of bad passes fueled a 7-0 Questa run. The Lady Dragons rallied to tie the score at 14-all, but then stalled out.
"We just had a couple of mistakes there at the end that proved to be costly," Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said. "Overall, I thought the girls played good, and we showed a lot of moxie in coming back [in Game 5]."
Top players: Krista Terrazas led the Lady Dragons with 23 kills, and she had 14 digs on the defensive end. Daisy Ortiz had seven kills, 26 assists and 12 digs, while Xandra Zubia led the defensive front with 22 digs and recorded five aces.
What's next: Monte del Sol (3-8 overall) heads into District 2-2A play with a home match against Estancia at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Questa (9-2) hits the ground running Monday with a nondistrict road trip to Cimarron.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Capital 0
What happened: The Demons continued to roll as they needed just 45 minutes to take care of the Jaguars in a District 5-5A match at Jaguar Field. Six players scored a goal for Santa Fe High, which built an 8-0 lead at the half. Demons head coach Chris Eadie said it was a nice tuneup for district matches against Albuquerque Rio Grande on Thursday and a rematch with Albuquerque High at home Saturday.
"It's a tough week that will greatly influence our district and state chances," Eadie said. "We need a huge crowd out for Saturday's [match] against Albuquerque."
Top players: Alex Waggoner scored four times to pad his season total to 40, which is second-best in the state. Mike Wissman had four assists to go with one goal, while Henry Mazulis scored a pair of goals.
What's next: The Demons (13-1 overall, 4-0 in 5-5A) head to Albuquerque to face Rio Grande on Wednesday to finish the first half of the district season. The Jaguars (4-8-2, 0-4) play Albuquerque Manzano at home the same day.
Girls soccer
West Las Vegas 1, Santa Fe Prep 0 OT
What happened: The Lady Dons sneaked past the Blue Griffins by the scantest of margins — the fingertips of Prep goalkeeper Maya Crawford. That was the amount of space West Las Vegas sophomore Danielle Marquez had in overtime to get her shot past Crawford from the midfield in the 97th minute of a District 2 1A-3A match for the golden goal. The disappointing ending overshadowed a new formation Blue Griffins head coach Rennae Ross used, and she said it was more effective.
“We played really hard,” Ross said. “We had more shots [on goal], and they had a few. We got overtime and that’s what happened.”
Top players: Marquez had the lone goal.
What’s next: Prep (2-6, 0-2) entertains district leader St. Michael’s on Tuesday. West Las Vegas takes on crosstown rival Las Vegas Robertson Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.