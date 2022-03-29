Abrianna Herrera spent the first five innings sizing up Haydyn Middlebrook.
By the sixth inning, she pounced.
Game 2 of a District 2-3A softball doubleheader opener against the Raton Lady Tigers on Tuesday afternoon was an exercise in frustration for the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves. They struggled to get their timing against Raton’s soft-tossing eighth grade starting pitcher, and only held a 4-1 lead by that point.
Herrera got her first chance to step into the batter’s box against Middlebrook and showed her teammates how it was done. She almost took her out with a hard grounder up the middle that Middlebrook swiftly dodged for a base hit. Little did Middlebrook know the play signaled the beginning of the end for her and the Lady Tigers.
Middlebrook faced 10 batters and gave up seven runs in the frame, and it was Herrera who finished off a doubleheader sweep with a two-run, walk-off single in her second at-bat of the frame to secure an 11-1 Game 2 win.
It was an almost perfect bookend to the day for the Lady Braves, who saw junior ace Shade Phae Young fire a perfect game in a 15-0 domination in the opener.
But Game 2 proved to be more troublesome for the Lady Braves (8-4 overall) because they struggled to get their timing down on Middlebrook’s slow offerings.
Herrera, who was in the dugout helping lead her team’s cheerleading and chanting, watched as her teammates often walked back in frustration, but also studied Middlebrook in the process.
“I would watch the ball pretty well when I was watching her pitch,” Herrera said. “So, when I went up, I just wanted to hit the ball.”
The Lady Braves only had five hits heading into the sixth, but that changed in a hurry, thanks to Herrera. They collected seven hits in the frame, to go with two walks and a wild pitch.
Some of them were rockets, like Herrera’s first hit or Kaileigh Magdalena’s two-run triple that sailed over Raton left fielder Kira Medina’s head to give her team a 7-1 advantage. Others were bloopers that found green turf, such as Jordan Torres’ bloop single that gave SFIS a 9-1 lead.
It was the antithesis of how the Lady Braves approached Middlebrook for much of the afternoon. SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said his hitters struggled because they had seen a bevy of fast pitchers during the Kristin Griego Memorial Tournament in Rio Rancho.
Hitting the ball has not been much of a problem for the Lady Braves, who had a team batting average of .311 entering the doubleheader.
“It was a whole different story,” Torres said. “Every pitcher there was nice and threw with good velocity. We struggled with that for a while, but then our bats started coming around and started getting some hits.”
SFIS only had seven hits in the opener, but that was because hitters showed a keen eye and aggressive baserunning. The Lady Braves manufactured three runs in the first inning without the aid of a hit, using four walks, three wild pitches and a pair of steals. They added seven more runs in the second thanks to four hit batsmen, three walks, three wild pitched and four hits for a 10-0 lead that was more than enough for Phae Young.
The game ended in the bottom of the inning when SFIS scored five runs to invoke the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule.
Phae Young was two days removed from being named a world champion in the youth division of the 2022 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in Phoenix, but she is striving to add “best pitcher in Class 3A” to her growing résumé.
She retired the entire Lady Tigers lineup the first time through it by strikeout and recorded 10 punchouts in retiring all 12 batters she faced.
Phae Young showed a combination of control, power and variety in shutting down the Lady Tigers (2-7. 0-2). Not only does she have the customary riseball, she also showed off a screwball and a change-up that made her almost impossible to hit.
“I judge each batter by where they stand — if they are up on the plate or back,” Phae Young said. “Basically, my [screwball] and change worked a lot in this game. I’ve been working on spins a lot in club [ball] and with my pitching coach. I’ve learned a lot from pitching over the years.”
The district wins represented the first by the program in almost three years. The pandemic took away the 2020 and 2021 seasons for SFIS, so this was the first time the Lady Braves experienced district play.
With a home doubleheader against
St. Michael’s (which lost 17-3 to West Las Vegas at home Tuesday) looming on Saturday, SFIS has a chance to set itself up as primary challenger to Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas, last year’s state runner-up.
“It’s been nice to get our first district win in almost three years,” Herrera said. “But instead of thinking about Robertson, we need to think about the next game ahead. The way we’re playing, I think we’re going to be really good this weekend and we;’re going to play with a lot of heart.”
And Herrera will keep an eye on whoever the starting pitcher is and be ready to pounce if the moment arises again.
