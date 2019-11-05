Volleyball
District 2-3A Tournament
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Lady Braves looked rusty after fall break, but it wasn’t too much of a problem in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 sweep of the Lady Tigers in the Pueblo Pavilion. SFIS showed balance in its hitting and served strong, which head coach Brian Gurule hopes continues into the 2-3A quarterfinal.
“This was the rough part, but we’re through it,” Gurule said.
Standouts: Cameron Conners had a team-high eight kills for the Lady Braves, while Mia Haceesa added six and Jamie Cruz five. Cruz also had eight aces, while junior setter Larissa Scott recorded three.
What’s next: SFIS (7-14) faces a crucial match against Santa Fe Prep in the quarterfinal Wednesday. A win will help strengthen the Lady Braves’ case for an at-large berth, while a loss will doom their postseason hopes.
District 2-2A playoff (Monday)
Desert Academy 3, Monte del Sol 2
What happened: The Lady Dragons battled back from a two-games-to-nil deficit to force a fifth game, but everything fell apart midway through Game 5 and the Lady Wildcats scored the last seven points for a 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 18-25, 15-8 win in McCurdy’s Memorial Gymnasium.
“We were doing OK,” Lady Dragons head coach Chela Butler said. “Then, all of a sudden we got tight. They got a couple of points and they were digging everything.”
Standouts: Monte del Sol was led by Emi Fukuda’s 22 kills and 20 digs, while senior setter Kayla Sanchez dished out 35 assists. Jamie Lujan recorded 12 kills and five aces.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (16-4) will play the Tierra Encantada/McCurdy winner Thursday in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
