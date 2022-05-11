RIO RANCHO
Focus on the fly, not the chopsticks.
When coach Oliver Torres talked about the hitting approach his Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves needed to take, he compared it to trying to catch a fly with chopsticks. Referring to a memorable scene in The Karate Kid, Torres said his team seems to be guessing at where pitches are when they are at the plate instead of just focusing on the ball.
“It’s like the Mister Miyagi thing; if you’re trying to catch a fly, you really need to concentrate on that fly, trying to catch it with chopsticks,” Torres said. “You can’t just squeeze the chopsticks and hope the fly is there.”
There was a lot of hoping in SFIS’ Round 1 game of the Class 3A State Softball Tournament on Wednesday at Rio Rancho Cleveland. The third-seeded Lady Braves collected just three hits against No. 6 West Las Vegas, but they made good use of seven walks to manufacture just enough offense in a 3-0 win.
SFIS (18-10) will play No. 2 Cobre at 9 a.m. Thursday at Rio Rancho High School with a berth in the winner’s bracket final in the double-elimination tournament on the line. The loser will have to play three times during the day in the consolation bracket to get to the championship game, starting with Raton at 11 a.m.
The winner advances to a 1 p.m. matchup with a spot in the 3A championship game on the line.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Las Vegas Robertson needed just three innings to dispatch No. 9 Tucumcari, 24-0, to advance to the second round. The Lady Cardinals will take on No. 4 Dexter, which struggled before scoring nine unanswered runs in a 12-5 win over the No. 12 Lady Tigers.
Torres has maintained his team needs to score five runs to take some pressure off of Shadé-Phea Young, one of the top pitchers in the state. As it was, she fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts against the Lady Dons (14-12), as no ball got out of the infield.
Young also said the offense needs to get out of its funk. SFIS is averaging five runs a game over its last eight games and hit double figures just once in that span.
“I feel like we need to do a little bit better on our hitting,” Young said. “I think that will come around. I feel like since we’re haven’t been hitting as well, I have to step up my pitching and make sure we don’t allow any runs to come around.”
That was not a problem against the Lady Dons, who managed one infield hit by Maddie Griego in the third inning. In all, four batters reached base for West Las Vegas, but none made it past second base.
Meanwhile, SFIS got off to a strong start, using two walks, a passed ball, a wild pitch and a single by Alexis Vigil to take a 1-0 lead after the opening frame. A walk, an error and a wild pitch led to Edwina Martinez scoring on Abrielle Herrera’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead after two.
Young did her part on the offensive end with a triple to the right-center field gap that scored Hannah Martinez for a 3-0 edge in the fourth. The rest of the game saw Lady Braves batters struggle against West Las Vegas pitcher Kylie Griego, who was effectively wild.
It led to SFIS hitters taking ill-advised swings on pitching counts that were in their favor or hitting the ball weakly into the air or on the ground.
Torres said playing West a third time in four games (SFIS had to forfeit a game because it went over the 26-game limit for the regular season) makes it challenging for hitters to get into a groove.
“We’ve all seen each other three times,” Torres said. “It’s hard to beat teams three or four times, and they are getting used to Shadè’s speed more and more.”
It will be a different team the Lady Braves play in Cobre, which has three strong pitchers at its disposal. However, seeing pitchers who are more consistent in hitting their spots might have the effect of helping the Lady Braves follow the ball — and perhaps capture that pesky, proverbial fly with their chopsticks.
“It helps when you have a pitcher who is a little faster and has more velocity,” Young said. “We can get more power to our hits when we hit the ball.
No. 1 Robertson 24, No. 9 Tucumcari 0 (three innings)
The Lady Cardinals (22-4) had just two practices over the past 11 days because of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that is overwhelming the Mora and Las Vegas area.
They hardly showed any rust, as they collected 20 hits in route to an opening-round rout of the Lady Rattlers.
Robertson did its damage in just two innings — a nine-run first and a 15-run third to invoke the 15-run mercy rule. Because the Lady Cardinals lost the coin flip with Tucumcari (14-11) to see who was the home team, they were able to pad their lead before starting pitcher Taylor Quintana completed a perfect game.
Eight players had at least two hits, with Quintana going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Azlyn Padilla went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.
Robertson hardly looked like a team with any rust on it. Head coach David Ulibarri said the team practiced Monday and Tuesday at Bernalillo High School, marking the first time it had done that since the fires took a turn for the worse for the Meadow City.
“It’s been tough, this month up North, mentally and physically,” Ulibarri said. “Last week, we went up Raton without any practices.”
Quintana said the players took it upon themselves to throw the ball around and trying and keep their swings sound during the down time.
“We’ve had so much going on this season,” Quintana said. “It’s up to us to see how badly we want it. Just stay motivated, play hard and we got this.”
In the consolation bracket, the Lady Dons beat No. 7 Navajo Prep, 10-4, to advance to the next round. They will play the Robertson-Dexter loser at 11 a.m.
Class 1A/2A
The eighth-seeded Mora Rangerettes survived their play-in game, beating Laguna-Acoma in a 25-15 slugfest. After losing to top-seed Loving, 15-0, Mora’s season came to an end at the hands of Mesilla Valley in the consolation round. The Son Blazers won 11-1.
The Rangerettes end their season at 12-6.