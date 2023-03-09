Santa Fe Indian School’s Kaydence Riley, left, and Navajo Prep’s Kassidy Jones charge toward the ball during Thursday’s 3A semifinal game at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Braves won 37-29 to advance to today’s championship game against Tohatchi.
Santa Fe Indian School’s Emma Lewis looks to shoot during Thursday’s 3A semifinal game at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Braves won 37-29 to advance to today’s championship game against Tohatchi.
RIO RANCHO — It’s an ice cream night for Santa Fe Indian School — and just in time.
For much of the 2022-23 season, the Lady Braves struggled with taking care of the ball, and it showed in some of the biggest games — until Thursday night. Facing the end of their season and trailing 20-12 early in the third quarter of a Class 3A semifinal against Navajo Prep, SFIS finally understood the value of possession.
The Lady Braves turned the ball over just three times over the final 12 minutes of the game and a 14-2 scoring run proved to be the difference in a 37-29 win over the second-seeded Lady Eagles in The Rio Rancho Events Center. With the win, No. 3 SFIS (23-7) will play in its second straight 3A title game, this time against fourth-seeded Tohatchi at 3 p.m. Friday in The Pit.
For a team that struggled with turnovers (18.8 per game on the season), seeing just three miscues down the stretch and six in the second half had SFIS head coach Teri Morrison giddy with delight.
“Wow,” Morrison said in a hushed tone. “Oh my gosh, ice cream on the way home! Yes!
“You know, it’s a mental thing, and we’ve talked about that. It’s about finding the matchups, and the kids out there at the end, they relied on each other as a team.”
It took a team effort in the second half, as the defense held Navajo Prep junior forward Aniya Johnson to just six points, and two in the second half. It was the antithesis of her performance in a Jan. 14 matchup between the teams for the Lady Braves Classic championship, in which she scored eight of her 13 points in the final 3 minutes to lead the Lady Eagles (26-4) on a closing 12-2 run and a 39-37 win.
The Lady Braves opted to bring a second defender to help on Johnson from the top of their zone defense instead of another interior player. That allowed them to keep Johnson bottled up while also giving the outside defenders a chance to close out on shooters.
Navajo Prep went just 3-for-24 from the perimeter, and an even more meager 1 of 13 in the second half.
“It was tough,” Lady Eagles head coach Rainy Crisp said. “We had opportunities, we had good looks. The ball just wasn’t falling for us tonight.”
Shots were finding the bottom of the net in the second quarter, as Navajo Prep connected on four of its final seven shots that produced an 11-2 run that turned a 10-6 deficit into a 17-12 halftime lead.
That margin grew to 20-12 when Kassidy Jones hit the last of the Lady Eagles’ 3s with 6:48 left in the third.
But the Lady Braves grew steadfast. Madisen Valdez hit a 3 from the wing with 5:33 to go that sparked the decisive run. Jordyn Henry, who had a team-high 11 points, knocked down a baseline floater, Emma Lewis, who had struggled through a scoreless first half, scored on a layup.
When Henry knocked down a 12-footer with 3:18 left in the third, SFIS was ahead 21-20. When Jones responded with a layup at the 2:07 mark, Henry knocked down a 3 from the right wing for a 24-22 lead with 1:02 left.
“It was just really choosing our shot selection and valuing the ball,” Henry said. “What we did was just slow down a bit, because we went too fast in the first half.”
When Jalen Abeyta hit a mid-range jumper 12 seconds into the final quarter, the Lady Braves were up 26-22 and Navajo Prep was reeling. However, the scoring dried up for both sides over the next 4:01 before Tru Billie recorded a three-point play on a drive from the top of the key to get the Lady Eagles within 26-25.
It took just 31 seconds for the Lady Braves’ reply, and Henry scored on a backdoor cut and layup to up the lead to three. Morrison said Henry embodies the selflessness the Lady Braves have shown over the season, adding she probably didn’t even know her point total.
“She’s our good secret weapon,” Morrison said.
Another overlooked weapon was guard Ali Ortiz. She was clutch at the free-throw line down the stretch, hitting seven of eight to help seal the win. Even when Navajo Prep got within 33-29 when Billie scored on a drive with :27 to go, it didn’t feel like the moment was getting too big. Ortiz hit three of four free throws to clinch the win.
“We have a lot of confidence in ourselves, due to our coach,” Ortiz said.
Now, the Lady Braves have a chance to win the program’s first state title since the 2011-12 team recorded the second of consecutive state titles. SFIS has reached the finals three times prior, but fallen short each time — especially in losses to District 2-3A foe Las Vegas Robertson in 2019 and 2022.
This time, there are no Lady Cardinals in their way, as they lost to the Lady Cougars in a morning semifinal. SFIS and Tohatchi played in the semifinals last March, with the Lady Braves holding on for a 43-41 win in The Pit.
Morrison mentioned that the finals features two teams that were neither the regular-season champion of their respective districts, nor the district tournament champion.
In fact, Tohatchi had yet to beat Navajo Prep the 1-3A champion, this season while SFIS lost its three matchups to the Lady Cardinals.
“But we’re the two teams still standing,” Morrison said. “That’s huge. That’s a pride factor. That’s a gut factor and a credit to our teams and our communities.”
And while ice cream might have been on the postgame menu Thursday, who knows what the reward will be for sharing the ball with a state title on the line.