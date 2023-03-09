RIO RANCHO — It’s an ice cream night for Santa Fe Indian School — and just in time.

For much of the 2022-23 season, the Lady Braves struggled with taking care of the ball, and it showed in some of the biggest games — until Thursday night. Facing the end of their season and trailing 20-12 early in the third quarter of a Class 3A semifinal against Navajo Prep, SFIS finally understood the value of possession.

The Lady Braves turned the ball over just three times over the final 12 minutes of the game and a 14-2 scoring run proved to be the difference in a 37-29 win over the second-seeded Lady Eagles in The Rio Rancho Events Center. With the win, No. 3 SFIS (23-7) will play in its second straight 3A title game, this time against fourth-seeded Tohatchi at 3 p.m. Friday in The Pit.