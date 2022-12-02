Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 42, Academy for Technology and the Classics 15
What happened: The Lady Braves jumped to a 13-2 lead and never looked back in the semifinals of the Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament on Friday at West Las Vegas. SFIS held a 24-10 lead at the half before holding the Phoenix to just two points in the third.
Top players: Emma Lewis led the Lady Braves with 12 point, going 8-for-12 from the free-throw line, and Kendra Emery added another 12. Nazarae Romero scored nine points for ATC.
What's next: SFIS (4-0) plays West Las Vegas for the tournament title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. ATC (2-2) takes on Maxwell for third place at 2:30 p.m.
Peñasco 44, Crownpoint 27
What happened: The Lady Panthers were air-tight defensively, allowing the Lady Eagles just two points in the first half and built a 23-12 lead at the half. Peñasco capped its performance by outscoring Crownpoint 12-5 to advance to the consolation championship game.
Top players: Analise MacAuley scored 22 points to lead the Lady Panthers, and Chanelle Gonzales added nine.
What's next: Peñasco (2-1) plays Wagon Mound at 11:30 a.m.
Capital 59, Bernalillo 54
What happened: The Lady Jaguars scored their first victory of the year, outscoring the host Lady Spartans 16-13 in the fourth quarter to maintain their advantage in the Bernalillo Round-Robin Tournament. They got to the free-throw line 18 times in the final quarter, converting 12, and were 27-for-44 overall. Capital built a 14-9 lead after a quarter and held a 32-27 advantage at the half. The Lady Jaguars are 1-1 in the tournament, having lost to Albuquerque Manzano, 48-41, on Thursday.
Top players: Amerie Romero had a game-high 21 points for Capital, while Nicole Salazar added 12.
What's next: Capital (1-2) caps the tournament with a 9 a.m. game against Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy.
Boys
Maxwell 62, Peñasco 61
What happened: It's one thing to rally from a 24-point deficit. It's another to do that, then lose with no time left on the clock. That's what happened to the Panthers, who found themselves down 32-8 after one quarter before clawing their way to tie the score at 61-all in the final moments. Then, the Bears' Floyd Romero was fouled just as the clock expired, and hit the free throw to advance to the consolation championship.
Top players:Elias Archibeque led Peñasco with 23 points, Orren Floyd had 24 points for Maxwell, Tristan Pierce added 15 and Romero scored 11.
What's next: Peñasco (0-3) plays Wagon Mound for seventh place at 10 a.m.
West Las Vegas 73, Abq. Bosque School 67
What happened: The Dons were trailing, 42-39, at the halfway point of the track meet that doubled as the semifinal of the Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament at West Las Vegas, but the third quarter proved to be the difference. The Bobcats only managed five points and trailed 53-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
Top players: R.J. Montaño exploded for 29 points to lead the Dons, with 27 coming in the final three quarters. Jon Gonzales added 15, and Deshawn Kensey chipped in with 11. Kyle Morris had 24 points to pace Bosque School and Cooper Hautau added 20.
What's next: West Las Vegas (2-1) plays Crownpoint for the tournament title at 7 p.m.
Rio Rancho Cleveland 73, Capital 64
What happened: The Jaguars fell behind by as much as 48-38 in the third quarter before cutting the margin to 53-47 heading into the fourth. Turnovers, though, hurt them down the stretch as the Storm opened their season with a win at home. Cleveland sealed the win by hitting 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, with Daniel Steverson going 9-for-10.
Top players: Steverson led all scorers with 36 points, including 14 in the opening quarter. Remy Albrecht added 17. Capital's Isaac Ortega scored 27 points and Nathan Ortiz added seven.
What's next: Capital (1-2) travels to Albuquerque on Saturday to take on West Mesa.