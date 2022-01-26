Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 43, St. Michael's 33
What happened: The Lady Braves shook off the rust in the second half, holding St. Michael's to just 10 points after the break to erase a 23-16 deficit. SFIS made the run without senior post Cameron Conners, who was on the bench with three fouls, but the Lady Braves pressed the Lady Horsemen into turnovers that led to transition baskets. SFIS also shot 19 free throws in the second half, making 10 as St. Michael's fell into foul trouble.
Top players: Jordan Torres had 19 points to lead the Lady Braves, and she hit four 3-pointers. Conners scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter. Lauryn Pecos' 11 points led the Lady Horsemen, but only two came in the second half.
What's next: SFIS (11-3 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) plays at Raton on Friday. St. Michael's (7-11, 1-1) travels to Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 66, West Las Vegas 47
What happened: The Cardinals were rock solid defensively, holding the Dons to just 18 points and holding a 33-18 lead at the break of a District 2-3A game in Michael Marr Gymnasium. The win is the sixth in a row for the Cardinals, and improved them to 2-0 in district play with a matchup against St. Michael's on Friday. "The boys came out and did their job," Robertson head coach James Branch said. "We cannot rest on our laurels; we need to be ready for [St.] Mike's on Friday."
Top players: Mathew Gonzales had a game-high 28 points and led four double-digit scorers for the Cardinals. Kenneth Montoya and Mateo Contreras each scored 11 points, and Bodie Schlinger added 10. West Las Vegas was led by Damian Gallegos and P.J. Montaño, who recorded 13 points each.
What's next: Robertson (10-5) travels to Santa Fe on Friday to play the Horsemen. West Las Vegas (8-7, 0-1) heads to Santa Fe Prep on Saturday.
