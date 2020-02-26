Trust the process.
It was more than an empty saying from Santa Fe Indian School head girls basketball coach Patricia Chavez.
When the Lady Braves looked up at the scoreboard Wednesday night and saw the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen holding a 27-5 lead just 32 seconds into the second quarter of a District 2-3A quarterfinal, their head coach heeded those words of wisdom.
“I called a timeout and just said there was a lot of game left,” Chavez said. “I just told them to trust the process and keep trusting the offense and make key stops.”
“The Process” went through post players Iris Emery and Cameron Conners, and it eventually wore down St. Michael’s as the Lady Braves used a prolonged 39-8 run to pull out a 48-45 win in Everett Chavez Pueblo Pavilion. With the win, third-seeded SFIS (21-6) heads to Las Vegas, N.M., on Thursday to play No. 2 Las Vegas Robertson in Michael Marr Gymnasium for the right to play for the district tournament title against West Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Emery and Conners combined for 24 points, 24 rebounds and eight steals against the fourth-seeded Lady Horsemen. Emery shouldered the scoring load with 15 points that included a 10-point outburst in the third that helped SFIS erase a 27-18 halftime deficit. Meanwhile, Conners was almost unstoppable on the glass with 17 rebounds — with seven coming on the offensive end.
More importantly, the Lady Braves focused on getting the ball into the post by sharing the ball and getting the St. Michael’s defense out of position to take advantage of their size.
“The first half, we weren’t really ready,” Emery said. “When we go out there, we have be ready to play good. ... When coach was talking that we have to have the mentality of winning, I think that coming out for the third quarter, we communicated and did really good.”
After starting the night making just two of its first 19 shots while the Lady Horsemen (12-15) raced their way to a huge lead thanks to a 12-for-14 start from the field, SFIS settled down and slowly chipped away at the deficit. It helped that Chavez eschewed a zone defense for man-to-man, as St. Michael’s struggled to get the easy looks in the paint it got to fashion a 22-point lead and made just two of its next 19. The Lady Horsemen also became careless with the ball, committing 18 of its 22 turnovers after the opening quarter.
“Man-to-man, it helps us a lot because we come together and communicate a lot,” Emery said. “Once we get beat, we have to communicate in order for them not to score on us. That was key.”
The comeback was excruciatingly slow, as SFIS hit just two of six shots from the free-throw line before Jordan Torres knocked down a corner 3-pointer that trimmed the margin to 27-10 with 2:54 left in the second quarter. That finally kick-started the offense as SFIS scored the last six points of the half, capped by Emery’s reverse layup at the buzzer that cut the margin into single digits.
Emery kept up the pressure, scoring eight of the Lady Braves’ first 11 points of the third, with layup off a dump-down pass from Conners in the high post making it 32-29. Her best contribution was a kick-out pass to Deanna Herrera on the left wing for 3, which she drained to give SFIS a 36-35 lead that never went away.
“When we hit Cam and Iris on the bottom, we’re awesome,” Chavez said. “I think it starts inside out. The guards need to realize that, if they’re not shooting, then it’s a matter of kick inside, then kick out, which Iris did in that third quarter.”
The lead grew to 44-35 on Hunter Garcia’s free throw with 4:59 left in the game, but St. Michael’s didn’t wilt. A 6-0 run brought life back to the Lady Horsemen bench, and when Lauryn Pecos scored on a layup with 2:54 left, the margin was down to 44-41.
Martin Esquibel, the Lady Horsemen head coach, said his team struggled with communication on setting up pick-and-rolls from the wing, as either the screener was slow to come to the ball-handler, or vice versa.
“It was hard to find that space when our screens weren’t where they needed to be,” Esquibel said. “We talked about it several times in timeouts, but it just never really materialized.”
Still, it wasn’t like St. Michael’s lacked for opportunities down the stretch. SFIS did not manage the clock well, as players settled for shots that were outside of what they had created up until that point. The Lady Braves also missed three of seven free throws down the stretch, but the Lady Horsemen missed a pair of 1-and-1 opportunities that could have cut the lead to three or more.
“It was a matter of communication for them,” Chavez said. “We weren’t telling them not to shoot, but to run the offense. We weren’t stalling by any means, but we were looking for good shots.”
If anything, the final moments further cemented what Chavez and her coaches preached all night long — trust the process, and good things will come of it.
