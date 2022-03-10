ALBUQUERQUE
Santa Fe Indian School went old-school Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Braves kept their 2021-22 season alive not with some exotic defense or a well-drawn-up play, but by playing a simple game of catch. They passed the ball from one side of the court to the other, and caught the Tohatchi Lady Cougars flat-footed at the right time — the fourth quarter of the Class 3A semifinals in The Pit.
Third-seeded SFIS played that game to the tune of a closing 10-2 run to take down No. 2 Tohatchi 43-41 to advance to its second state title matchup in the past four years. The Lady Braves (21-6) will play a familiar foe at 4 p.m. Friday, when it takes on District 2-3A foe and No. 1 Las Vegas Robertson for the 3A title in The Pit. The programs played each other in 2019 for the 3A title, which the Lady Cardinals won 62-46.
Robertson downed fifth-seed Crownpoint 51-37 in the morning semifinal to improve to 27-1 and set up a fourth matchup against the Lady Braves.
SFIS hopes to carry with them to the game against Robertson some of the words of assistant coach Terri Morrison, who coached the team in place of head coach Patricia Chavez after she was ejected from the team’s 50-45 win over Socorro on Tuesday.
It worked perfectly over the last 5:34 of the game, as the Lady Braves hit all five shots from the field to overcome deficits of 36-30 and 39-33. The Lady Braves worked the ball around the horn against Tohatchi’s 2-3 zone, and found the open player.
Morrison, who has the luxury of 35 years of head coaching experience and more than 600 wins in Texas, said the game is often not as complex as some would like to believe.
“Basketball is really passing and catching, guys,” Morrison said. “At the end of the day, we overthink this and we give coaches too much credit, but they finally realized, ‘Let’s play catch.’ ”
And it was a magnificent strategy. When Lady Cougars guard Brooke Badonie knocked down a 3-pointer for a 36-30 lead with 6:07 left to play, it appeared the Lady Braves might be reeling. Instead, they were patient in moving the ball around the court before Jordyn Henry drained a sideline 3 for 36-33 with 5:47 that started the perfect shooting run.
Even after WynterRose Sheka knocked down her seventh 3-pointer of the game for a 39-33 lead, SFIS did not waver. Senior forward Taryn Aguilar answered with consecutive buckets in the paint to trim the margin to 39-37. Jordan Torres missed a pair of free throws for the Lady Braves with 3:40 left, but Henry came up with the offensive board that set up the turning point of the game.
SFIS was patient on the ensuing possession, but almost too patient as junior guard Madisen Valdez passed up a good look at a 3 on the wing and sent the ball back to the top of the key.
The goal was to get a better shot.
“I didn’t want to be too selfish, and I felt someone would be more open than I was,” Valdez said.
She was right — except it turned out to be her as the ball came back to Valdez, but with an even wider opening than before. She did not hesitate as she knocked it down for a 40-39 lead for the Lady Braves with 3:14 left. She answered again with a breakaway layup on a beautiful bounce pass by Torres in transition to up the lead to 42-39 and send the Lady Braves faithful into a frenzy.
Torres said the ball movement, which has been a problem at times for the Lady Braves, was key to the run.
“We played together as a team, get the reversal, because that was where it was most open,” Torres said.
But the Lady Cougars (22-7) weren’t done yet.
They had been in control for much of the game because of a hot start, hitting six of their first 14 shots, including five 3s, in the first quarter to take a 17-12 lead. Sheka made SFIS pay for its inattention along the perimeter, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the perimeter, but the rest of the team was just 2-for-15 from deep. After the strong start, Tohatchi made just nine of its last 36 shots, which contributed mightily to the Lady Braves’ 43-32 rebounding edge. There was also the 2-for-9 effort from the free-throw line that left too many points off the scoreboard.
“We had opportunities inside to finish,” Lady Cougars head coach Tanisha Bitsoi said. “The ball just didn’t roll our way. We always say all those little things, even the free throws, they all add up in the end. I didn’t expect Santa Fe Indian to shoot the ball that well, either.”
Still, when Kiana Bia collected a steal at midcourt and drove in for a layup with 2:30 left, the Lady Cougars were within 42-41. Aguilar knocked down a free throw 21 seconds later for a two-point edge, but the last 2:09 were agony for both sides.
SFIS missed its last six free throws, while Tohatchi turned the ball over twice, missed its last three field-goal attempts and saw Crra Cecil miss a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds remaining that could have tied the game.
Instead, it was the Lady Braves dancing at midcourt after Badonie airballed her desperation shot from 18 feet at the buzzer. Whether they get a chance to dance at midcourt against the Lady Cardinals depends on how well they share the ball.
Robertson showed why it has been the top team in 3A from the first tip-off of the season, using relentless pressure to wear down Crownpoint in the morning semifinal. The Lady Eagles went scoreless for a 6:12 stretch, and the Lady Cardinals scored nine unanswered points to take a 15-7 lead before Kaleigh Shorty hit a
3 from the top of the key with 5:14 left in the second quarter.
Crownpoint never got closer than five, and Robertson used a 9-0 run in the third quarter that turned a 30-25 lead into a 39-35 advantage that was never threatened.
The Lady Cardinals had
16 steals and forced 22 Lady Eagles turnovers, while holding a whopping 46-24 rebounding edge.
“I think our defensive pressure in the third quarter to where we were able to open the lead to double digits,” Robertson head coach Jose “Majic” Medina said. “When we switched off from zone press to man-to-man press. Our defensive pressure was able to get some easy steals to get us some easy baskets.”
Morrison is well aware of the Lady Cardinal’s tenacity, having lost to them three times during the District 2-3A sesaon, including the 2-3A championship game. In fact, she mused that Robertson was already harassing the Lady Braves even before the opening tip.
“They probably are pressing us right now, and we don’t even know it,” Morrison said. “That’s the kind of defensive scheme they have.”
But even the best defenses are susceptible. Sometimes it just takes the simplest of philosophies to break them down — like a game of catch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.