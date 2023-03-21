What happened: The Lady Braves played their District 2-3A opener Tuesday like it was their fourth game of the season. They didn't get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning and steadily regained their batting eye. The offense finally kicked into gear in Game 2. "We hadn't seen live pitching and we just started to get back into the groove," SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said. "We started hitting the ball and roping the ball in the second game."
Top players: Shade-Phea Young had 26 strikeouts in recording pair of complete games, with 16 coming in the opening game.
What's next: SFIS (5-0 overall, 2-0 in 2-3A) heads to the West Las Vegas Tournament on Thursday, playing Tucumcari in the opening round.
St. Michael's 21, Socorro 9
What happened: Offense has not been a problem so far for the Lady Horsemen, who pounded the Lady Warriors pitching for 18 hits and six stolen bases in a nondistrict game in Socorro. They scored four runs each in the first two innings and responded to a six-run third by Socorro with three in the fourth and three more in the fifth for a 14-7 lead. The Lady Horsemen have scored 47 runs through the first three games of the season.
Top players: Mia Duran went 5-for-6 with seven RBIs and four runs scored to lead the St. Michael's attack. She also was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Mariella Ruiz was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs, and Erianna Sisneros had three hits and drove in two runs.
What's next: St. Michael's (2-1) plays the Lady Warriors again Thursday, but in an opening-round game at the Moriarty Invitational.