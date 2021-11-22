For a team that hadn't played together in almost two years, the Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball team looked in mid-season form Monday.
The Lady Braves played for the first time since losing in the Class 3A quarterfinals last year and looked dominant in dispatching Dulce, 79-38, in the Pueblo Pavilion. SFIS was on fire from the perimeter, as it hit 14 3-pointers on the night, including seven from senior guard Jordan Torres.
Five of Torres' buckets came in the first half as the Lady Braves built a 41-24 lead at the break. SFIS put the game out of reach to open the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Hawks 29-4 to build a 70-28 lead.
Torres led all scorers with 21 points, while Jalen Abeyta added 11 and Aliza Garcia had 10 for the Lady Braves.
Alina Vigil led Dulce with nine points, while Samantha Redwine added eight.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.