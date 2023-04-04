What was once a weakness is now a strength for the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves.
Playing against a Las Vegas Robertson softball team that had no fear of Lady Braves ace pitcher Shade-Phea Young, SFIS showed it could put up runs to help support her. Alexis Vigil hammered a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and that propelled the Lady Braves to a statement-making 10-7 extra-inning win over the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M.
The win places SFIS (13-0 overall) atop the District 2-3A standings at 6-0 — with Robertson (10-4) sitting at 0-1.
SFIS had 13 hits, but few were bigger than Vigil’s homer in extra innings, which came after the Lady Cardinals tied the game at 7-all with a run in the seventh.
SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said the goal all season was to be able to hit with teams like Robertson, the reigning Class 3A champion. It was the Lady Braves’ weakness last year, and it showed in five losses to Robertson in district play and the state tournament.
“It was like being a proud father,” Torres said. “We lost the state championship last year, and we knew why we lost — we didn’t hit the ball. We said we were going to concentrate on our hitting in the offseason and that’s all we’ve been doing.
“Last year, we were known for our pitching and defense. This year, we’re known for everything.”
Robertson collected 14 hits off Young, which showed it continued where it left off last year in scoring 35 runs against the right-handed ace. The Lady Cardinals built a 6-4 lead after a three-run outburst in the fourth but managed just one run the rest of the way.
Young struck out 12 Lady Cardinals, including the last three to close out the eighth inning.
The Lady Braves defense came up with a big stop in the sixth inning, as a lead-off error by right fielder Tobie Mae Patricio put a Robertson runner at third base. SFIS managed to get out of the inning, Torres said, without giving up a run.
Torres said it was a big win, but the goal is to get back to the 3A championship game and win the title this year. He added the Lady Braves are treating every game as if it were the state championship game, but beating a Robertson squad for the first time in four years and for just the third time in the last 12 years was a special moment.
“We’re putting everything together,” Torres said. “This was a special moment for the girls.”