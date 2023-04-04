What was once a weakness is now a strength for the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves.

Playing against a Las Vegas Robertson softball team that had no fear of Lady Braves ace pitcher Shade-Phea Young, SFIS showed it could put up runs to help support her. Alexis Vigil hammered a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and that propelled the Lady Braves to a statement-making 10-7 extra-inning win over the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M.

The win places SFIS (13-0 overall) atop the District 2-3A standings at 6-0 — with Robertson (10-4) sitting at 0-1.