What happened: The Lady Braves started off slow, but found their rhythm in the third inning of a District 2-3A game in Raton on Wednesday. It was scoreless until SFIS posted seven runs in the third and cruised from there. Lady Braves head coach Oliver Torres said he was especially happy about his team’s defense, which committed only two errors. “We got some younger girls more experience, because they might get thrown into the fireplace at some point,” Torres said. “We want to work on the future and get our younger girls in there.”
Top players: Abrianna Herrera had her second straight two-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Senior Jordan Torres was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
What’s next: SFIS (15-9 overall, 7-3 in 2-3A) finishes the regular season with a 2-3A doubleheader against West Las Vegas at home since the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire is preventing the game from being played in Las Vegas.
St. Michael’s 11, McCurdy 6
What happened: For once, the Lady Horsemen gained the upper hand early on in a nondistrict game at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. They scored five runs in the opening frame, and the only time the Lady Bobcats scored came in the fifth inning when St. Michael’s ace Mariah Valdez left the pitching circle for an inning that cut the margin to 9-6. Valdez returned to finish off the game, recording four strikeouts over the last two frames.
Top players: Valdez had 14 strikeouts over six innings and went 3 for 4 while scoring three runs. Mariella Ruiz reached base four times and scored a run in each instance.
What’s next: St. Michael’s finished the regular season with an 11-14 record and should reach the Class 3A State Tournament. McCurdy (6-13) will have to await its fate Sunday to find out if its season will continued in the 2A bracket.