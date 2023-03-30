Softball
Santa Fe Indian School 10, Taos 0 (five innings)
Santa Fe Indian School 16, Taos 6 (five innings)
What happened: The Lady Braves were dominant once again, as the offense recorded runs in eight of the 10 innings played in a nondistrict doubleheader Thursday at the SFIS athletic complex. In the opener, Shade-Phae Young recorded her fifth no-hitter of the season, striking out 15 batters. The nightcap saw her return in a relief role, as Taos scored six times in the second inning to take a 6-2 lead. She retired all 10 batters she faced and the Lady Braves scored 14 unanswered runs to seal the sweep.
Top players: Young had 23 strikeouts, while senior Aubrianna Herrera was 5-for-6 in both games with four doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.
What’s next: SFIS (10-0) takes on St. Michael’s in a District 2-3A twin-bill Saturday. Taos entertains Los Alamos in a District 2-4A doubleheader Saturday.
Capital 10, St. Michael's 8
What happened: The Lady Jaguars had just enough pitching, as the duo of Layla Toya and Jadyn Padilla combined to hold off the Lady Horsemen long enough in an error-filled game (12 errors in all) at Capital. St. Michael’s built a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the third when the Lady Jaguars recorded consecutive three-run innings for a 9-5 lead that held up.
Top players: Padilla did give up three unearned runs in the fifth, but went four innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. Brooklyn Cardenas was 3-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Lady Jaguars’ hitting attack. Lauryn Pecos was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Lady Horsemen.
What’s next: Capital (10-2) plays host to Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday in a District 5-5A doubleheader opener. St. Michael’s (3-5) plays SFIS at home Saturday.
