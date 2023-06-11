The last of New Mexico’s All-State teams — softball, in this case — was announced over the weekend by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association, and Northern New Mexico was well represented in Class 3A.

Santa Fe Indian School has six selections on the team, led by senior pitcher Shade-Phae Young, senior first baseman Abrianna Herrera and senior third baseman Alexis Vigil, who all earned first-team honors. The second team has senior outfielder Tobie Mae Patricio, junior utility infielder Jocelyn Sanchez and sophomore catcher Abrielle Herrera. They helped the Lady Braves to a 25-3 record, their first District 2-3A title in 15 years, and a second straight appearance in the 3A championship game.

West Las Vegas garnered a first-team player in outfielder Estrella Rodriguez, while Azlynn Valdez was a second-team catcher.

