The last of New Mexico’s All-State teams — softball, in this case — was announced over the weekend by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association, and Northern New Mexico was well represented in Class 3A.
Santa Fe Indian School has six selections on the team, led by senior pitcher Shade-Phae Young, senior first baseman Abrianna Herrera and senior third baseman Alexis Vigil, who all earned first-team honors. The second team has senior outfielder Tobie Mae Patricio, junior utility infielder Jocelyn Sanchez and sophomore catcher Abrielle Herrera. They helped the Lady Braves to a 25-3 record, their first District 2-3A title in 15 years, and a second straight appearance in the 3A championship game.
West Las Vegas garnered a first-team player in outfielder Estrella Rodriguez, while Azlynn Valdez was a second-team catcher.
In 1A/2A, McCurdy outfielder Ashlee Arambula made the second team, while Pecos placed pitcher Shaye Bencomo on the second team, as well.
No Northern players made it in 4A or 5A.
• • •
We’re nearly two weeks into the Pecos League summer season and, yeah, things aren’t going great for the Santa Fe Fuego.
We’ve learned it will be good to see someone other than Garden City and Trinidad, two Mountain Division rivals who had outscored the Fuego 91-40 and won seven of the eight games between them. The team’s 2-7 record out of the gate dropped Santa Fe to seventh in the eight-team division.
As usual, pitching has been less than spectacular. The team’s ERA is hovering just under 10 and its WHIP is 2.18, the worst in the division. If there’s a constant with the Fuego in its history, it’s pitching woes — which is why it’s not a huge concern that the numbers are so high.
The problem has been the offense. The Fuego simply aren’t doing enough with the sticks as their team batting average is among the worst in the league.
Help is on the way, however. Santa Fe will host division rival Austin in a four-game homestand starting Thursday at Fort Marcy Ballpark. The Weirdos are the only team in the league without a win.
• • •
With the official end to the 2022-23 high school sports calendar, our collective attention can turn to July 31, the first official day of high school football preseason workouts. Until then, it’s all about summer sports camps, leagues and conditioning. Seven weeks of killing time until the fall sports calendar ramps up again.
The official start for the fall sports of soccer and cross-country is Aug. 14.
• • •
There are a few rules changes for high school football you should be aware of.
Among the biggest is excessive penalty enforcement against the offense for an infraction that occurs behind the line of scrimmage. In other words, if Santa Fe High has the ball on first down at its own 30 and the Demons are flagged for holding at the 20, the penalty is marked off from the line of scrimmage rather than the spot of the foul.
Instead of facing first and 30 from their own 10, it will now be first and 20 from the 20.
The definition of a defenseless player now includes players on defense. Players who intercept a pass are protected against hits in the same manner receivers have been in recent years. Per the new rule, a person forcefully contacting an opponent who intercepted a pass can only do so while making a play on the ball, initiating contact with open hands or attempting the tackle by wrapping arms around the ball carrier.
Another change involves towels. Each team’s towels no longer need to match color, but they must be a solid color and cannot be the shade of the ball or the same color as the penalty flag.
• • •
Capital will hold a youth football camp open to students in grades one to eight from
June 19-21 from 9:30 a.m.-noon at Jaguar Field. The cost for the three-day event is $55, and participants receive a T-shirt.
For more information, call Jaguars head coach Joaquin Garcia at 505-795-3785, Kayla Trujillo at 505-480-0395 or Tammy Montoya-Sanchez at 505-412-2431.