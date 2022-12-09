The Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves are not starting over.
It just feels that way.
On paper, SFIS has all the pieces to build upon the success of last season when the team reached the Class 3A girls basketball championship game despite having not played in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When it comes to finding the right combination to make the puzzle come into focus, though, the pieces don’t always fit.
A lot of that is because there is a sense of newness to this year’s edition.
SFIS has a new head coach, who was the varsity assistant for the past four years. There is a new point guard, who was the shooting guard last year. The freshman contributor in the paint now has to forge a new identity as a starter.
Even though the Lady Braves won their first six games before consecutive losses at Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament, they are a work in progress. Terri Morrison, their first year head coach, is a prime example of that.
Even though she spent 29 years in Texas as a head coach and has 41 years of coaching experience, Morrison admitted taking over as head coach is different.
“When you move into that first seat, everything comes down to you,” Morrison said. “Yeah, I ran the offense and the defense last year, but when you’re the head coach, everything is your responsibility.”
And Morrison understands what senior Madisen Valdez is going through as she adapts to the point guard role left behind by senior Jordan Torres. Valdez was the sharpshooter who made defenses pay for focusing too much on Torres, but now her role is to help get the Lady Braves into their offense while also providing leadership.
Morrison said being a role model is not an issue for Valdez. She’s playing on an injured ankle she suffered during the volleyball season.
“She is a coach’s dream,” Morrison said. “I’ve had some really great kids over 41 years, and I’ve had one who played overseas. Maddie is a great kid. She misses a layup [against West Las Vegas on Friday], and it crushed her. But she gets right back up and gets after it.”
Sophomore Emma Lewis, whose twin sisters played on the 2018-19 state runner-up team, was the third big in the rotation last year, but moved up to the starting spot when Taryn Aguilar and Cameron Conners graduated.
Lewis already established herself as the No. 1 option in the post and is averaging a double-double (10 points,
10.8 rebounds per game).
Combined with freshman Kaydence Riley, SFIS has a pair of bigs who will be a force to reckon with.
The Lady Braves already felt what it was like to be missing one of them when Lewis was injured during the 34-22 loss to the Lady Dons.
“We’re asking a lot out of a ninth grader and a 10th grader, but that’s OK,” Morrison said. “Right now, we just need to get healthy. And I need to get healthy.”
Morrison missed the previous two games after she was stricken with the flu, and said she didn’t feel the best during Friday morning’s game. SFIS was missing one other player to illness before Lewis went down. Morrison said their absences open up opportunities for others.
She pointed to senior forward Aubrianna Herrera, who saw significant playing time over the past two games and displayed hustle. Then, there was senior Kendra Emery, a cross-country runner who joined the team this year and is averaging 6.2 points per game.
Pleasant surprises like Herrera and Emery give Morrison optimism the Lady Braves will have quality depth when the dog days of District 2-3A play begin in January and March.
If anything, it eased the pain of a two-game losing streak.
“It’s going to make us better,” Morrison said. “No coach likes to lose, but I try to change losing into learning. Everything is an opportunity to get better, and I hope these girls seize on that opportunity. That’s what December is for.”
Once January hits, the toughest portion of the season begins for the Lady Braves.
There is reigning 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson that stand in the way, and the Lady Dons showed they will be formidable, as well. The same goes for St. Michael’s.
Morrison said the 3A field will be tough overall, with Tohatchi, Tucumcari and Navajo Prep in the mix for the blue trophy.
“Everybody is better this year,” Morrison said. “I think a lot of it is because more kids got to play summer ball, which is good. At the end of the day, we want to do what’s best for the kids and just get them to play the game.
“And right now, what we got to do is just get a win and get that monkey off our backs.”
That’s a phrase Morrison has used many times in her coaching career. It just feels new for the moment.