ALBUQUERQUE — It started as the Class 3A girls basketball championship game.
But by the end of 32 minutes of physical, intense play, Las Vegas Robertson and Santa Fe Indian School talked about Friday night’s fourth matchup of the season in The Pit as if it were a heavyweight prize fight.
For the first time this season, the third-seeded Lady Braves showed they could land a punch on the No. 1 Lady Cardinals. For the first time in two months, Robertson had to dig deep to counter, but it used a closing 12-3 run to secure a 37-31 win and its second 3A title in the last four seasons — with both championship games against SFIS.
Robertson head coach Jose “Majic” Medina expected the Lady Braves to throw their best punch, especially since they had taken plenty of body blows from his relentless Lady Cardinals squad.
“It’s tough playing a team four times,” Medina said. “They know us so well, and we know them.”
The Lady Cardinals (28-1), who hadn’t played a meaningful fourth quarter since losing 61-59 to Moriarty on Jan. 8, saw a 25-11 third-quarter lead disappear in the span of 6 minutes, 28 seconds.
SFIS, which had been plagued by 20 first-half turnovers, surged into the lead by scoring 17 unanswered points to go up 28-25 when junior guard Aliza Garcia drained a corner 3-pointer with 6:57 left in the game.
SFIS assistant coach Terri Morrison referred to an old boxing axiom regarding her team’s sudden resurgence.
“The best way to change a game plan — and excuse my language — is to punch somebody in the face,” Morrison said. “What we were going to do was push back. We didn’t adjust initially, but we did in the second half.”
What happened was that the Lady Braves (21-7) finally stopped turning the ball over. They only had 10 shots in the first 16 minutes because of turnovers, compared to Robertson’s 27. Their only saving grace was that the Lady Cardinals struggled to knock down shots against the tough SFIS interior defense.
They hit their first two shots of the afternoon, then missed their next 13 and 21 of their last 25 of the first half. It was enough to eke out a 16-9 lead at the half, but it also showed Robertson could lean on its defense even if its shots weren’t falling.
“A great coach once told me that defense is just effort,” Lady Cardinals junior wing Mistidawn Roybal said. “You can’t have an off game on defense. It’s all heart and hustle.”
Roybal contributed by helping to lock down SFIS senior guard Jordan Torres, who scored three points — a 3-pointer that opened the Lady Braves’ scoring in the first quarter — while forcing her into 10 turnovers.
It appeared Robertson was in control when Jayden Jenkins reeled off seven straight points to open the third quarter and stake her team to a 14-point lead.
Then, SFIS swung back.
It started with an 8-0 run as the Lady Braves went to a full-court press to close the third quarter and cut the margin to 25-22. Robertson missed its last six shots of the quarter and turned the ball over three times.
A pair of free throws by Taryn Aguilar 13 seconds into the fourth cut the margin to 25-24. Then Madisen Valdez hit a free throws with 6:42 left, then watched as Torres grabbed an offensive board to keep possession with the Lady Braves, then the ball found its way into the left corner for Garcia to give SFIS a 28-25 lead.
“We had a spark plug off the bench in Aliza and that changed momentum,” Morrison said. “A lot people don’t press Robertson, and we had to.”
Just when everything was at its darkest, Robertson got a ray of hope in the form of freshman Alexis Pacheco. She was just 2-for-11 by that point, but she nailed a 23-foot 3 from the right wing to tie the score at 28-all with 5:58 left.
Pacheco said she was only thinking one thing.
“Don’t airball because I had done that earlier in the game,” Pacheco said with a grin. “I didn’t even know where I was shooting from, I’ll tell you that much.”
But it proved to be the elixir for what ailed the Lady Cardinals. Three free throws gave them a 31-28 lead, but SFIS had one last salvo — a 3 by Valdez to tie the score at 31 with 4:40 left.
They were the last points the Lady Braves scored as they missed their last three shots and turned the ball over three times.
Roybal finished the scoring by hitting three of four free throws in the final 31 seconds to seal the championship.
For Roybal, it was her seconds straight title, having played on Pecos’ 2A championship team in 2021. She transferred to Robertson in the summer and said she felt the bond with the team almost immediately.
“It was easy,” Roybal said. “The team was very welcoming and supportive. They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I just fit right in, and now we’re like sisters.”
And sisterhoods always become stronger when they’re tested on the state’s biggest stage in a fight for the ages.
