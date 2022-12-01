What happened: A one-point quarter might sink some teams, but the Lady Braves navigated around Emma Lewis' lone free throw in the third quarter to win convincingly in the final opening-round game of the Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament at West Las Vegas. SFIS built an 18-5 lead after a quarter and upped the advantage to 29-14 at the half. Despite the one-point third quarter, the Lady Braves maintained a 30-20 lead.
Top players: Madisen Valdez exploded for 11 first-quarter points and finished with 14 to lead the Lady Braves. Jalen Abeyta added nine. Analise MacAuley scored nine of her 14 points in the second half for the Lady Panthers.
What's next: SFIS (3-0) takes on Academy for Technology and the Classics in the semifinals of the tournament. Peñasco plays Crownpoint in the consolation semifinal at 10 a.m.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 35, Crownpoint 14
What happened: When Phoenix head coach Ron Drake saw the Brian Gallegos Memorial bracket, he was flummoxed at playing last year's 3A semifinalist in the opening round. He felt a lot less unhappy when ATC took a 14-3 lead into the halftime locker room at West Las Vegas. The Lady Eagles only managed one point in the second and third quarters as the Phoenix upped the margin to 23-4 through three quarters.
Top players: Sophomore Monica Marquez led ATC with 12 points, while Siri Burkman added six.
What's next: The Phoenix (2-1) play SFIS in a Friday semifinal.
West Las Vegas 56, Wagon Mound 14
What happened: The Lady Dons opened their home portion of the season in a big way, outscoring the Lady Trojans 28-4 in the opening quarter, and pulling away in the opening round of the their own Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament. Wagon Mound never reached double figures in a quarter, as West Las Vegas led 44-7 at the half and 54-8 entering the fourth quarter.
Top players: LillyAnn Martinez led the Lady Dons with 15 points, while Jacelyn Morgan added 14. Naomi Mora scored 10.
What's next: West Las Vegas (1-2) takes on Maxwell in the tournament semifinals Friday.
Santa Fe Prep 53, Tierra Encantada 2
What happened: The Blue Griffins' nondistrict win over the Lady Alacranes was a big moment for the program. The 51-point margin of victory for Prep since beating Tierra Encantada, 61-12, in 2013. Prep head coach Anika Amon, who was coaching the team nine years ago, said Tierra Encantada has a young team. "Our experience gave us an advantage out of the gate," Amon said.
Top players: Ria Baker had 18 points to lead the Blue Griffins, while Aneena Clinger added 12.
What's next: Prep (1-0) plays Academy for Technology and the Classics on Dec. 6. Tierra Encantada (0-2) plays at New Mexico School for the Deaf on the same day.
Boys basketball
West Las Vegas 84, Wagon Mound 31
What happened: The Dons capped the boys side of the Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament with a convincing win over the Trojans to reach the semifinals of their own tournament. It took a 29-7 scoring run in the second quarter for West Las Vegas to extend a 15-10 lead after one quarter to a 44-17 halftime advantage.
Top players: Deshawn Kensey had 20 points to pace the Dons, while Jonathan Gonzales added 14.
What's next: West Las Vegas (1-1) takes on Albuquerque Bosque School in a tournament semifinal on Friday.