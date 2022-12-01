Girls basketball

Santa Fe Indian School 46, Peñasco 31

What happened: A one-point quarter might sink some teams, but the Lady Braves navigated around Emma Lewis' lone free throw in the third quarter to win convincingly in the final opening-round game of the Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament at West Las Vegas. SFIS built an 18-5 lead after a quarter and upped the advantage to 29-14 at the half. Despite the one-point third quarter, the Lady Braves maintained a 30-20 lead.

