Football
Abq. La Cueva 48, Santa Fe High 7
What happened: The outcome in this District 2/5-6A game was no longer in doubt from the moment of the opening kickoff Saturday. Bears returner Myuh Robertson took the ball 89 yards to the Santa Fe High 2-yard line. Two plays later, Brandon Cabaniss punched it in from 1 yard out and the rout was on. La Cueva led 28-0 after a quarter and 42-0 at the half. The Demons got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on Martell Mora’s 40-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Luc Jaramillo for his 21st touchdown of the season.
Top players: Mora’s touchdown reception was the highlight for the Demons.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (5-4 overall, 1-4 in 2/5-6A) has a chance for its first winning season in 23 years if it can beat Albuquerque High at home Friday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The Demons made quick work of the Monarchs at home, scoring all 10 goals in the opening half to invoke the 10-goal mercy rule. The defense made its mark, as it did not allow a shot on goal in the 40-minute period.
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said he hopes it is a sign of things to come in the final week of the season.
"We're hoping to finish strong with two wins in our final regular-season games and enter the state tournament on a positive note," Eadie said.
Top players: Junior striker Alex Waggoner had four goals to continue his offensive onslaught. He has 58 goals on the season to lead the state. Some new faces hit the scoring column, as Ivan Lozano and Max Anderson each had a pair of goals, while Jack Joseph and Henry Mazulis each had one.
What's next: Santa Fe High (17-1 overall, 8-0 in 5-5A) takes on Capital on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The girls needed 59 minutes to take care of the Lady Monarchs in a 5-5A match in Albuquerque. Santa Fe High scored five times in the first 19 minutes of the second half to enforce the 10-goal mercy rule. The Demons’ goals were scored by five players with six assists overall.
Top players: A quintet of players scored twice for Santa Fe High — Asha Smelser, Jazzi Gonzalez, Tatiana Winter, Sonia Goujon and Allison Segura-Maze. Smelser collected three assists, while Seguar Maze added a pair and Gonzalez had the other assist.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (16-1 overall, 6-1 in 5-5A) takes on Albuquerque Rio Grande on Monday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: It took the Blue Griffins all of a minute to put the Lady Dons in a 2-0 hole in the first half of a District 2 1A-3A match in Las Vegas, N.M. They added an insurance goal in the second half to secure a district win with a week left in the season.
West Las Vegas had a chance to score, but a penalty-kick chance late in the match was denied by Prep goalkeeper Maya Crawford.
Top players: Finnouala Moore had a hand in the first two goals, assisting Lusa Hirsch-Arnett on the opening goal in the 18th minute before scoring a minute later.
What's next: Prep (4-9 overall, 3-4 in 2 1A-3A) takes on St. Michael's on Wednesday. West Las Vegas (4-8, 2-4) travels to Santa Fe Indian School on Monday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Prep 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins swept the Lady Tigers but it wasn't easy. They battled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 win in Prep Gymnasium to improve to 3-2 in the district. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta lauded his team's ability to come up big at key moments in each game.
In Game 2, the Blue Griffins won four of the last five points, thanks to four kills by Emery Kurth.
"We found the key points in all three games to pull away," Bhakta said.
Top players: Sophomore Nicole Gonzales only had 13 kills, but she recorded nine aces to offset that. Kurth chipped in with six kills, while Emma Anderson had 27 assists and an ace.
What's next: Prep (8-8 overall) takes on Santa Fe Indian School at home Tuesday.
