A decade ago, Sylvia Raigosa was teaching second grade at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School when she noticed something different about one her students.
While most walked into her class and found a seat like any normal kid would do, one little boy stood out by doing something that has always come completely naturally to him.
“He took these long strides everywhere he went,” Raigosa says. “He never just walked anywhere. He always seemed to go places with a purpose. I wouldn’t say he was in a hurry; he just seemed to know where he was going all the time.”
That approach has come to define Daniel Kupcho’s life. A recently graduated senior at St. Michael’s High School, he is The New Mexican’s pick for overall NorthStars Male Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
Kupcho was a first-team all-state defender on the Horsemen soccer team last fall, using his speed and knack for tracking down the ball to his advantage.
It was his effort on the track, however, that put him on an entirely different level. At May’s Class 3A state meet in Albuquerque, he won four individual events and was part of a championship relay team to produce more individual points — 30.5 — than 15 other schools did during the entire meet.
In reflecting on her son’s accomplishments, Loren Espada lauded her son’s attention to detail. Same, too, for his relentless drive to better himself in every aspect of sports. Her favorite subject, however, was her son’s personality, one that pushed him toward exemplary grades while heaping praise upon everyone but himself.
“Daniel has surprised me in so many ways,” she says. “Growing up as a child, he was presented with so many challenges, and the fact that he stayed with his faith and became a close, loving and caring person — those are the things that will always stick with me. The person he is inside, I’m very proud of who he has become.”
In true Kupcho form, Daniel isn’t big on talking about any of it. Contrary to most teenagers, his favorite subject is not himself.
He’ll talk about his teammates, the road trips, his family and friends. He’ll even discuss his classes and his thought process for exploring colleges. Just not himself.
Asked about his personality, he’ll glaze over the highlights and pivot toward the influence he’s gotten from others. Ask him about his athletic accomplishments and he’ll talk more about his coaches, men like soccer coach Mike Felderwert and track coaches Joey Fernandez and Joey Butler.
He credits Butler for helping him win the last two state titles in the long jump.
“I still can’t believe it happened,” Kupcho says. “It surprised me in so many ways to win that first one, but to come back [as a senior] and do what I did is kind of crazy. I had lots of anxiety before that first one but after that I knew I had gold medal potential.”
He did more than that last month, sweeping the sprint events in 3A by taking the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, then running the opening leg of the title-winning 1,600-meter relay team. His individual point total was more than any athlete at every level of the state track meets this spring.
Looking back, it’s simultaneously unsurprising and somewhat astonishing he was able to pull it off. His solid showing during his junior year showed the level of talent he had to work with, but that he overcame bouts of mental exhaustion and anxiety is what truly sets him apart.
Espada says her son would push himself so hard during workouts that he would develop headaches, dizziness and sometimes throw up.
“I was pretty close to walking away from all of it,” Kupcho says. “Every meet I was stressed out. I couldn’t eat, and I wasn’t having any fun. I always sacrificed things for hard work, and that sacrifice — for me — was feeling sick and having headaches. It started to make more sense to just walk away if doing it didn’t make me happy.”
Espada took him to a doctor, who told Daniel it was merely a physical manifestation of the stress he was putting on his own mind. Once he learned to manage it, the grind seemed to make more sense.
“He basically said that it was just a sign that I was pushing myself to get better, and if I couldn’t deal with it, I should leave it.”
Bottom line, he dealt with it. It all came together in the weeks and months leading into his senior season. Soccer was a breeze given his speed and instincts for the ball. Track was even better considering he was near personal-best marks in every event as the season began.
“I kind of didn’t expect that,” he says. “That first meet was close to a PR, and I remember thinking, ‘OK, this is going to be good. Let’s see how far we can take this.’ ”
A cerebral type who finds healthy distractions away from track, Kupcho has been heavily influenced by his parents. His father, Kevin Kupcho, has been a constant presence while Espada, a physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, encouraged a passion for astrophysics and all things science.
The two would often read together about the mysteries of space, a common love that fed Kupcho’s academic growth. It’s one reason he considered his college options long and hard. He narrowed his focus on two schools: Northern Arizona University in nearby Flagstaff, Ariz., and Ave Maria University in Florida. He eventually settled on the latter, choosing to run track for a fledgling program that competes at the NAIA level.
He is one of the first male sprinters ever signed by the Gyrenes, a program that didn’t launch its men’s team until this spring.
Going to school so far from home was actually an easy choice. Kupcho’s mother is from Puerto Rico and it has always been her belief that the world is there for her son to discover.
“I feel good as a parent that he’s making the decision to explore and live out his dream in ways that he wants,” Espada says. “Daniel, he’s always wanted to go away for college, to expand his horizons. It’s how I was taught, and now he’s about to do it himself.”
The roots of that exploration have been ingrained in Kupcho’s DNA, as has his ability to keep moving.
His father said walking never seemed to be an option for Daniel. He went from crawling to running in what felt like the blink of an eye.
“He has always been inquisitive and giving, wanting to help and be a friend to everyone,” Kevin Kupcho says. “He’s always trying to figure out how the world works, always been charismatic. he’s also been a kid who never seemed to walk. He was crawling, then one day he pulled himself up on the couch and learned to scoot himself down the hallway. In no time it felt he was running, always on the go.”
Espada paints a similar picture, as does Raigosa.
Now retired and living the good life in the Inland Empire of Southern California, Raigosa jokes about the go-go personality of a kid she will always remember.
“Some students, teachers never forget,” she says. “Daniel is one of them.”
She shared a story about how Kupcho organized daily races at recess, even going as far as trying to organize a track team. It seemed like every day, she says, he was out on the playground running around.
“He ran like a gazelle,” she says with a laugh. “He took such long strides, everything was done on the run. His energy is something I’ll always remember about him.”
She also taught Kupcho in fifth grade, but it was during an early parent-teacher meeting that she had an epiphany. She told Espada about a local track club that might be right up Kupcho’s alley.
Herself a track athlete back in the day, Espada was her son’s only coach for a few years. He eventually caught on with a club, parlaying that into his debut as a varsity athlete at St. Michael’s while still an eighth grader.
Raigosa watched Kupcho’s progress from afar. In fact, one of the last things she said to him and his mother before moving to California was she saw greatness in him.
“I told him I’d probably be seeing him in the Olympics one day,” she says. “All this time I’ve been hoping it’ll be in Los Angeles.”
Los Angeles, of course, will host the 2028 Summer Olympics. Kupcho would be a spry 23-year-old by then. While the thought of running against the world’s best is certainly enticing, Kupcho is just happy to be on a path that has brought joy and opportunity to his life.
“The is really the first year where I’ve been healthy, happy and had fun the entire time,” he says. “[Butler] told me my goal should be going under 50 [seconds] in the 400, that it was possible to go as low as 48. I never would have thought that was possible, but I took it under 50. To go from a point where I was ready to give it all up because of dizziness and headaches to winning events at state and going to college to run track, I can’t believe it.”
The secret, he says, is the thing his mother has done her entire life when overcoming obstacles: Relax, breathe and calm yourself down.
“I’m telling you, once I learned I can calm myself with the right mental approach, it changed everything,” Kupcho says. “It went from eating me alive to me just having fun. Everything I did went so much faster, better.”