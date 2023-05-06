ALBUQUERQUE — A year ago, Daniel Kupcho wasn't quite ready for the spotlight of the small-school state track and field meet.

On Saturday, he devoured everything in sight at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex, and the rest of the St. Michael's Horsemen followed suit.

Kupcho capped his St. Michael's career with his greatest performance, dominating the 100, 200 and 400 meters and anchoring the 1,600 relay team to a championship. He also left an imprint on the state record book, setting a new mark in the 200 with a 21.97-second time, while also taking high-point honors with 30.5 points.

