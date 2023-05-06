ALBUQUERQUE — A year ago, Daniel Kupcho wasn't quite ready for the spotlight of the small-school state track and field meet.
On Saturday, he devoured everything in sight at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex, and the rest of the St. Michael's Horsemen followed suit.
Kupcho capped his St. Michael's career with his greatest performance, dominating the 100, 200 and 400 meters and anchoring the 1,600 relay team to a championship. He also left an imprint on the state record book, setting a new mark in the 200 with a 21.97-second time, while also taking high-point honors with 30.5 points.
He led the Horsemen to their fourth straight team title and the third consecutive sweep of the boys and girls titles as they scored 101 points to win the Class 3A meet going away. Runner-up Santa Fe Prep scored 54 points, and third-place Socorro had 41.
St. Michael's scored points in all but one event during the two-day meet for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A — the 800.
It was the perfect finale for Kupcho, who St. Michael's head coach Joey Fernandez said always had the potential to be an elite athlete. There was one missing ingredient.
"Last year, he still had a confidence issue," Fernandez said. "I don't think he realized his potential. But he worked hard in the offseason and got into the weight room. With him, he got those first couple of races, and through the season, he just got better and he peaked at the right time."
Kupcho reached the mountain top during the 200. An anticipated battle with Santa Fe Prep's Nathan Asher, the top seed, never really came to fruition. Kupcho sprang from the starter's blocks like a leopard and sped away from Asher, who was running the sixth of seven races over the weekend.
By the time Kupcho raised his hands in victory as he crossed the finish line, he beat Nathan by .46. He said he had been looking forward to competing against his friend Nathan, as the two locked horns during the soccer season.
"This was really the first time racing him, yesterday and today," Kupcho said. "I was also trying to settle my nerves and not get too worked up. He is a friend, but on the track, he is a competitor I have to get around."
Kupcho ended his Horsemen career anchoring the 1,600 relay to a winning time of 3:30.20 that was more than 4 seconds faster than runner-up Socorro.
While one career ended with that race, another began to take flight. Sophomore Soren Annon, a part of the 1,600 relay team, scored his first two individual titles in sweeping the 110 and 300 hurdles. A year ago, he finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in those events, but those performances set the table for this year.
Annon credited 2022 graduates Daymon Lujan and Isaiah Salazar for helping him grow as a hurdler and a sprinter. Those lessons were invaluable as he became the team's top hurdler with no peer.
"Having that in-practice competition every day with them just pushed me to get better in every race," Annon said. "I am thankful they pushed me."
Annon also was the anchor on the 800 relay team that finished second to Santa Fe Prep (one of two relays the Blue Griffins won) and finished second to Kupcho in the high-point total with 16½ points.
For Prep, it made up for missing out on a podium finish last year and represented the program's best performance in Class 3A. Blue Griffins head coach Douglas Turco said Prep has turned the corner in its move up from 2A, where it was a yearly contender, to meeting similar expectations in a new classification.
"We want to aim high," Turco said. "You've got to come to practice; you've got to put forth your best effort and support one another. It's gonna be a grind, and there are going to be ups and downs, but trust the process."
Another sophomore announced his presence with authority, as Santa Fe Indian School's Christopher Tenorio pulled off one of the bigger upsets at the state meet. Coming into the triple jump seeded eighth with season-best effort of 39 feet, it took one jump for Tenorio to go from challenger to favorite.
His first jump of 40-10 vaulted him into first place, and his final jump of the preliminaries pushed him to 41-3½. That would have been good enough to win the event, but he proceeded to push the mark to 41-6¼ and the winning attempt of 41-9¾ on his final try.
He beat Horsemen junior Lucas Gurule, the top seed coming into the triple jump, by 10¼ inches. Tenorio credited his coaches and teammates for their support, but when his mom showed up for the 8 a.m. event, he found his comfort zone.
"It makes me feel less nervous," Tenorio said. "I can look over at her and know she is looking at me and smiling. It's a really good feeling."
Malik Barrens knows the feeling of winning a title, as the Pecos senior helped the boys basketball team to its fifth state title in seven years in March. But he never knew the feeling of winning an individual title at state track.
It seemed like that moment would elude him after a disastrous start to the 2A 110 hurdles, in which he struggled to get his form down and finished third to Escalante's Nathaniel Martinez. He took fourth in the 100 meters minutes later, leaving him with one last shot at glory — the 300 hurdles.
Also the top seed in that event, Barrens learned from his morning mistake and got off to a strong start. That led to a state-winning time of 40.53 seconds for his first championship in his last race.
"I was pretty hurt with myself after [the 110 hurdles]," Barrens said. "I told myself, 'I these two races left.' When I got to the 300, I told myself, 'It's your last race. Give it all you got.' I did and I got a [personal record]."
Pecos also scored a victory in the medley relay, as Elijah Lujan ripped off a 2:04 time in the 800 portion of the relay that brought the Panthers from third to first, beating Dulce 3:47.60-3:48.61.