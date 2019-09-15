Geoffrey Kipchumba flirted with a record Sunday morning.
When he didn’t get it, his consolation prize was winning the Santa Fe Thunder Half Marathon. Kipchumba emerged from a competitive field in the men’s division and came within nine seconds of the course record. He ran the 13.1-mile distance in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 32 seconds to beat Wilson Kibogo by 1 minute 32 seconds.
It led a 1-2-3 finish for Kenyan runners, as Dominic Korir took third in 1:05:15.
On the women’s side, Mamitu Daska lived up to her advanced billing as a favorite by winning in 1:12:41. It was 43 seconds faster than Ethiopian Feyne Gemeda, while Sarah Kiptoo took third with 1:14:28.
The 5-kilometer race saw Gebo Gameda win the men’s division with a time of 18:50, which was 1:06 faster than Koby Blackwater. Sarah Hoffman took the women’s division in 23:31, beating Laura White by 20 seconds.