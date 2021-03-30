The University of New Mexico's crowded quarterbacks room just got a little more cramped.
Lobos coach Danny Gonzales announced the team has added former Kentucky starter Terry Wilson as a senior transfer. Wilson is immediately eligible for the 2021 season.
Wilson started 25 games over three seasons for the Wildcats, leading them to a win in the Gator Bowl this past season. UNM's current crop of quarterbacks — four in all — have just 20 combined starts among them.
“Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room,” Gonzales said. “He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68 percent of his games there. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”
Wilson was 17-8 at Kentucky as a starter. He is the only player in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015). He also completed 64.9 percent of his passes, third-highest in Wildcats history.
He was twice voted a team captain, leading Kentucky to road wins at Tennessee and Florida.
He was originally recruited to Oregon out of high school but never actually played a down. He attended junior college in Kansas before landing at Kentucky in 2018.
United soccer team releases 2021 schedule
The New Mexico United unveiled the 2021 regular season schedule Tuesday. The club will play 32 matches over 28 weeks starting next month. All 16 home matches will be at Isotopes Park.
All but eight of their 32 games will come against division rivals in the United Soccer League. The rest will feature opponents from the Eastern Conference for the first time.
The first two games will be on the road, starting with the season opener May 1 at Rio Grande Valley. The home opener will be May 15 against Austin. Fans will be allowed at home games, but Bernalillo County’s status as yellow means capacity will be limited to about 3,100 fans. Even if the county is elevated to green or turquoise, team owner Peter Trevisani said Tuesday that the current social distancing protocol of 6 feet will allow roughly 3,600 fans into the stadium.
The club has therefore initiated a new ticket policy, one that allows longtime season ticket holders and the general public equal access to seats. Tickets to season ticket holders who donated their seats last year will have first crack at making purchases from Tuesday to April 7. The general public can purchase seats starting April 12.
For more information, visit www.newmexicoutd.com.
