When Maria Cedillo took on the task of coaching youth softball in 2012, her goal was to help make the sport more attractive for kids as they got older.

Her decadelong mission is bearing fruit.

In a region where basketball and volleyball have taken root, Cedillo sees the bounty of her softball cultivation at Capital, Santa Fe Indian School, St. Michael’s, Española Valley and Los Alamos, as some players who aren’t even in high school have already made their mark on a varsity team. But Cedillo said the girls she oversees as the head coach of Santa Fe Little League Juniors Softball team are more than just players — they are role models and good ambassadors for the sport she loves.

