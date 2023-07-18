071723_LS_PaulKrebs_3_RGB.jpg

Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs, right, speaks Monday to lawyer Paul John Kennedy at the beginning of his embezzlement trial in Albuquerque.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Prying eyes are no longer welcome.

The judge in the felony embezzlement trial of former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs ordered cameras from local television outlets be removed from her courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

After reconvening after lunch, 2nd Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos pumped the brakes on the proceedings and told the court she had been made aware at least one TV station had violated an order by livestreaming while the trial was in session. Video and close-up images of the defense as well as documents on the attorneys’ tables were posted to YouTube earlier that day by KOB and KRQE, a violation of the judge’s orders regarding media decorum during the trial.

