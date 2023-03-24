010723 jw unm unlv basket7.jpg

Lobos guard Javonté Johnson drives against UNLV in the Pit on Jan. 7. Johnson, who signed with UNM in 2019, entered the transfer portal.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The last remaining connection to the Paul Weir era at the University of New Mexico has brought an end to his Lobo basketball career. Javonté Johnson, a 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard entered his name into the transfer portal Friday, making him the third Lobo in as many days — and fourth in a week — to announce he was leaving.

His exit also brings an end to the last remaining connection to the legacy of Santa Fe High graduate Fedonta “J.B.” White, a four-star recruit who committed to UNM four days after Johnson did in 2019.

Had White not been killed in a 2020 shooting just weeks before he was due to enroll at UNM for his freshman year, he and Johnson would have been entering their senior seasons with the Lobos next fall.