The last remaining connection to the Paul Weir era at the University of New Mexico has brought an end to his Lobo basketball career. Javonté Johnson, a 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard entered his name into the transfer portal Friday, making him the third Lobo in as many days — and fourth in a week — to announce he was leaving.
His exit also brings an end to the last remaining connection to the legacy of Santa Fe High graduate Fedonta “J.B.” White, a four-star recruit who committed to UNM four days after Johnson did in 2019.
Had White not been killed in a 2020 shooting just weeks before he was due to enroll at UNM for his freshman year, he and Johnson would have been entering their senior seasons with the Lobos next fall.
Johnson started all 33 games for the Lobos this season, averaging 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He has started 62 of the team’s 65 games since his sophomore season.
Designated as a shooting guard, Johnson’s numbers dipped slightly over his final year in a Lobos uniform. His scoring average slipped nearly two points a game while his 3-point shooting accuracy dropped significantly from 46% as a sophomore to 31% this season.
It’s been a tough week for UNM. On Wednesday, guard K.J. Jenkins entered the portal. He had been a co-captain for each of his two seasons with the Lobos.
On Thursday came the biggest surprise when 6-8 forward Josiah Allick, a bushy haired transfer from Kansas City who won over fans with his all-out style on both sides of the floor, entered the portal as a graduate transfer.
Late last week, senior guard Emmanuel Kuac became the first team member to announce he was leaving. In December, center Jay Allen-Tovar was the first player of the season to jump ship. He has since signed on with Southern Utah.
The transfer portal opened March 11 and will remain open through May 11.
It allows first-time transfers and graduate students the chance to leave a school and have immediate eligibility the following season. Players who seek a second transfer and are not graduates must obtain an NCAA waiver to play next season.
Kuac, Allick and Jenkins have already graduated while Johnson is a first-time entrant in the portal, meaning all four are eligible to play next season.
As of Friday night, there were more than 960 names in the Division I transfer portal, a list that had grown by an average of nearly 100 players a day since last weekend.