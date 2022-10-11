Joe Jiron has spent two decades being the right-hand man in a wrestling program.
He will get his first taste of head coaching experience in the sport this year. Jiron, a longtime assistant at Capital, was hired in late September to guide Demons wrestling.
He was chosen from a group of four finalists Santa Fe Public Schools Marc Ducharme said included Pecos head coach Mike Montaño and St. Michael’s assistant Kevin Trujillo.
Jiron said he was excited to take over the program.
“I’ve been assistant for a long time,” Jiron said. “I got my coaching career started at Santa Fe High with [legendary Demons head coach] Mike Lujan. To be able to go back and build it up there where it once was is great.”
While it is Jiron’s first stint as a head wrestling coach, it will not be his first head coaching experience. Jiron was the head football coach from 2010-12 at Española Valley. Football and wrestling go hand-in-hand for Jiron, as he coached both sports while at Santa Fe High from 2000-03 and at Capital from 2004-07 and 2012-21.
He currently is the Demons’ offensive and defensive line coach under head coach Andrew Martinez. Jiron said there is a reason for that.
“Football and wrestling have a relationship,” Jiron said. “Football helps with developing a low center of gravity and your balance. A double-leg tackle resembles a tackle on the football field. My goal is to get all of these football players to wrestle.”
Jiron was the right-hand man to Capital head coach Marcos Gallegos from 2004-21 before moving over the Santa Fe High this school year. During his time there, Capital developed into one of the top Class 5A programs in the mid-2010s, when it brought home third-place and runner-up trophies in 2016 and 2017, as well as numerous individual champions.
Jiron inherits a program that qualified eight wrestlers to the 5A championships, and had a state champion in Elijah Martinez at 182 pounds.
However, six of those wrestlers graduated, and Jiron called it a rebuilding project.
However, he knows what he will get from his team.
“They like to get after it,” Jiron said. “Their mental toughness on the mat is pretty good, and so are their wrestling skills. The mat is pretty good.”
Jiron said he already has held a couple of out-of-season workouts and had three wrestlers attend. He plans on having another on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Demons wrestling room, and he encouraged those interested in the sport to attend the workout.
A goal he has for this upcoming season is to field a full team in every weight class, and have enough for a junior-varsity squad. He added he wants to improve numbers for girls wrestling, as well.
Jiron added that having a dedicated wrestling room is a huge perk for him, considering Capital shared its auxiliary gym with cheerleading for most of his time at the school.
“I mean, we have a locker room, showers, a coaching office,” Jiron said. “To me, it indicates a little bit of school pride and an emphasis on wrestling.”