Joe Jiron has spent two decades being the right-hand man in a wrestling program.

He will get his first taste of head coaching experience in the sport this year. Jiron, a longtime assistant at Capital, was hired in late September to guide Demons wrestling.

He was chosen from a group of four finalists Santa Fe Public Schools Marc Ducharme said included Pecos head coach Mike Montaño and St. Michael’s assistant Kevin Trujillo.

