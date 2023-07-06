Kristy Janda-Wagner is back in familiar territory.

Janda-Wagner, the deputy superintendent for operations at Santa Fe Public Schools, said Thursday she has assumed the duties of the district’s athletic director. That comes on the heels of Marc Ducharme’s resignation from the post last month for health reasons.

Janda-Wagner was the district’s de facto AD for several months in 2017 before she helped to hire Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez for the position that fall.

