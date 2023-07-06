Kristy Janda-Wagner is back in familiar territory.
Janda-Wagner, the deputy superintendent for operations at Santa Fe Public Schools, said Thursday she has assumed the duties of the district’s athletic director. That comes on the heels of Marc Ducharme’s resignation from the post last month for health reasons.
Janda-Wagner was the district’s de facto AD for several months in 2017 before she helped to hire Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez for the position that fall.
Janda-Wagner said the district elected to go this route for the 2023-24 school year but did not indicate if it is searching for a permanent replacement for Ducharme.
“That’s what is best for Santa Fe Public Schools going forward,” Janda-Wagner said. “It’ll be a process, but this is where we’re heading.”
She also oversaw the athletic and activities department as a part of her duties as deputy superintendent under then-Superintendent Veronica García until Chavez was promoted to assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support in 2019.
Janda-Wagner said she and Chavez share a common philosophy when it comes to athletics and activities, so it should make the transition smooth. She also will continue in her deputy superintendent role.
“During his tenure as athletic director, we firmly established that we both have similar standards and goals for athletics and activities for Santa Fe Public Schools,” Janda-Wagner said. “What we accomplished [then] was strong support for our coaches and activity leaders and our athletes. I hope to reinstate those systems that Larry and I put in place while he was athletic director.”
Running athletics and activities will be a collaborative process, which has been the model the district has used for several years, Janda-Wagner said. The administrative teams at Capital and Santa Fe High will help with on-site supervision of athletics and activities at their respective schools, and the same goes for the administrations at the district’s middle and community schools.
Janda-Wagner said how the individual schools divvy up responsibilities for the department will be left up to them, but there will be some form of oversight at each school. Estrella Flores will continue in her role as the district middle school athletic coordinator.
“It will continue to be a joint effort between the athletic director and local high school or middle school principal,” Janda-Wagner said. “As an example, at some schools, it might be the principal [who has on-site supervision]. At other schools, it could be a team of people.”