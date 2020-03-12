Call it “The Ben Gomez Special.”
There is a reason why Capital’s head boys basketball coach has enjoyed so much success in a 13-year career spread over two stints. As much as Gomez will give credit to the players he has coached, those players credit him just as much.
On a day in which The Pit was silent except for the 40 or so players, coaches and administrators from both sides that provided some noise, the Jaguars channeled Gomez’s acumen and their own energy into gold Thursday night.
The senior brigade was at its best with a spot in the Class 5A state championship on the line, as it combined for 64 points and led the way to a 74-64 win over Rio Rancho Cleveland. Capital, the second seed in the tournament, earned a measure of revenge against the Storm, who won a Jan. 4 matchup 75-64, and will play top seed Las Cruces at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Pit.
It is the third state championship appearance in the last five years for Capital and the sixth under Gomez overall.
But the seniors felt their coach put them in a position to succeed, as much as their talent shined throughout the night.
“It’s just part of the game plan,” said Jaguars senior guard Brandon Saiz, who had 10 points. “Just got to follow what Gomez says.”
What Gomez knew was that Cleveland (26-5) would try to pressure the Jaguars fullcourt, like it did in a closing 33-6 run that vanished Capital’s 58-42 lead into thin air. And he knew that the Storm would try to change up defenses, sometimes in the same possession. The elixir to that was patience and composure.
“In warmups, he said in a certain situation, they’re going to throw a certain defense at us that would get us uncomfortable,” said senior wing T.J. Sanchez, who scored a game-high 22 points. “So just be ready.”
Capital (28-4) was, and the result was just seven turnovers as it faced traps, a fullcourt press and even good old-fashioned man-to-man defense. The Jaguars were impervious to it.
Yet, the Jaguars had a wrinkle up their sleeves, as they used a 2-3 zone to close out the game that made it hard for Storms forwards Nate Hasberry and Tre Watson to get the space they needed to score. While the two combined for 32 points, they were not nearly as efficient as they were in a 66-45 win over Santa Fe High in Wednesday’s quarterfinal. The duo was a combined 10-for-19, compared to 15-for-20 against the Demons.
More important were the 22 turnovers the Jaguars initiated that kept Cleveland from gaining momentum when it made runs. Capital turned the miscues into 26 points in transition.
“What we really want to focus on is defensively, and made sure we stayed in the game and we didn’t give up second and third chances,” Gomez said in an NMAA video after the game.
The Jaguars also didn’t give the Storm a second chance at repeating a fourth-quarter comeback. When Hasberry hit the second of two free throws with 4:12 left, Capital only held a 61-58 advantage. The Jaguars weren’t exactly clean after that, as Saiz missed a wild shot off the glass and Dominic Luna almost lost a pass that Dorian Lewis knocked out of bounds.
However, Capital was sound when it mattered, as Sanchez passed out of a double team to Saiz, who drove to the basket and hit a floater over Hasberry for a 63-58 lead with 2:57 left. Cleveland never got the closer than three, but it had chances to cut even further into it.
Watson was fouled with 1:29 remaining, but missed the front end of a one-and-one, then fouled Chano Herrera. Herrera hit one of two to make it 66-61. Cleveland compounded the issue when Aiden Moreno traveled on the ensuing possession. Lewis eventually cut the margin to 66-63 on a drive in the lane with 1;02 to go, but Capital finished on an 8-1 run to seal the win.
It was a fitting end to a coach who seems to know which buttons to push this time of the season.
He hit the right one to get the Jaguars 32 minutes away from a blue trophy.
