LOS ALAMOS — The calendar says it was Week 3 of the 2022 prep football season, but the clock was already ticking on the Capital Jaguars.
Coming off an emotionally draining loss to St. Michael’s last week, the last thing Capital wanted was another nail-biter to test its resolve.
The good news was the Jaguars passed the test Friday night at Los Alamos as a 25-point fourth quarter brought a sigh of relief in a 41-14 nondistrict win at Sullivan Field.
The win gives the newly minted Class 6A team a 2-1 record heading into its first test against a fellow big school, a road trip to Alamogordo on Sept. 9. The final 12 minutes of the game Friday night gave Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia encouragement his team can overcome adversity.
Some of the Jaguars’ struggles might have been a result of last week’s 28-24 loss to St. Michael’s, in which they turned the ball over on their final possession. The Horsemen had taken the lead with just under a minute left.
“Coming in here, we kinda wanted to prove to people who say that Capital can come from behind,” Garcia said. “We kinda took it personally and we felt disrespected.
The obstacle the Jaguars faced came in the form of sloppy play on both sides of the ball. The defense, while collecting three interceptions in the first half, bent against the Hilltoppers passing duo of Zach Stidham and Kyle Evenhus as they combined for 203 passing yards and two touchdowns through three quarters.
When Evenhus, who took over for Stidham after he injured his left leg late in the first half, found Niko Garcia in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown connection at 2:44 in the third quarter. The Hilltoppers (1-2) were within 16-14.
But once the clock hit zero in the quarter, time also ran out on Los Alamos. Its downfall began when the Jaguars capped a 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Francisco Diaz for a 23-14 lead with 8:36 left in the game.
The back-breaker came on the ensuing drive, as Evenhus scrambled away from a Capital pass rush and he threw an ill-advised pass in the flat that Elijah Rodriguez picked off and returned 9 yards for a touchdown and a 29-14 edge with 7:45 to go.
It was the first of two interceptions in the quarter for Rodriguez, with his second one coming in the Capital end zone that thwarted a Los Alamos drive.
“[Watching] film — that’s all I did this week,” Rodriguez said. “When I was at school, when I had chances to watch film, I did to see what I did wrong and what I could improve on.”
The Hilltoppers’ nightmare continued on the ensuring drive when Evenhus made a hurried pitch behind Garcia and Jaguars linebacker Eric Sanchez recovered the loose ball at the Los Alamos 20.
Four plays later, Rodriguez made his offensive contribution by hauling in quarterback Julian Muñoz’s pass in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and an insurmountable 35-14 lead with 6:26 remaining.
The sequence played out in 2:02 minutes.
Offensively, Capital again relied heavily on Muñoz, who led the team with 146 yards on 12 carries. His effort was the bulk of Capital’s 243 rushing yards for the game and offset a 12-for-33 passing performance. Muñoz struggled to connect with open targets at times. He wasn’t helped by a half-dozen dropped balls by Capital receivers, either.
Still, Muñoz recognized he had to be judicious at knowing when to run with the ball.
“I can’t afford an injury, and I want to stay healthy for my team,” Muñoz said. “I tried to get the ball out [of my hands], and it was a little iffy, but I did what I had to do to get the job done.”
Los Alamos, meanwhile, relied on big plays to keep itself hot on the Jaguars’ heels for much of the game. Stidham needed just two plays to traverse 91 yards on the team’s third drive. He connected with running back Teke Nieto on a swing pass that the 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior took 71 yards to the Capital 22.
Then Stidham hit Haiden Jorgenson with a 22-yard strike for a 7-3 Hilltoppers lead with 8:32 left in the first half. Los Alamos didn’t lack for opportunities.
Its second drive reached the Capital 1 before a holding penalty pushed the Hilltoppers back. Capital safety Anthony Abeyta took advantage of the reprieve and picked off a Stidham pass and returned the ball to the Capital 20.
Stridham threw another pick on the ensuing drive, with Jaguars cornerback Avelino Trujillo taking this one back to the Los Alamos 40. That turnover set up Capital’s go-ahead score, a 30-yard romp by sophomore Juan Muñoz on a well-designed draw play for a 9-7 Capital lead with 1:47 left in the quarter.