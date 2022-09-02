Capital High School logo

LOS ALAMOS — The calendar says it was Week 3 of the 2022 prep football season, but the clock was already ticking on the Capital Jaguars.

Coming off an emotionally draining loss to St. Michael’s last week, the last thing Capital wanted was another nail-biter to test its resolve.

The good news was the Jaguars passed the test Friday night at Los Alamos as a 25-point fourth quarter brought a sigh of relief in a 41-14 nondistrict win at Sullivan Field.

