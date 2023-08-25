The Capital Jaguars were just one minute away from slaying the dragon.

Instead, they are entering the 19th year of their drought against the St. Michael’s Horsemen.

When Capital steps onto the field at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex at 1 p.m. Saturday to take on host St. Michael’s, the weight of last year’s loss will be squarely on the Jaguars’ shoulders. But the specter of Horsemen domination for 18 of the last 19 years — the teams did not complete the 2019 game because of lightning delays — will loom over their sideline.

