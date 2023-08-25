The Jaguars' Josh Baker, third from right, takes off with teammates as Angel Gonzalez, center, kicks off Friday during practice at Capital. The team plays St. Michael's on Saturday, an opponent the Jaguars have not beaten in 18 games.
Jaguars lineman Ricardo Martinez, center, battles Samuel Santos, left, and Jayden Montoya during practice Friday at Capital. The team plays St. Michael's, which has dominated the rivalry for the past 18 games. The Jaguars lost a 28-24 heartbreaker last season.
Jaguars receiver Fabian Ryan practices Friday at Capital. He was sidelined for last year's game against St. Michael's when Capital lost again for the 18th-straight time to the Horsemen. "It makes us more hungry," Ryan said
The Capital Jaguars were just one minute away from slaying the dragon.
Instead, they are entering the 19th year of their drought against the St. Michael’s Horsemen.
When Capital steps onto the field at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex at 1 p.m. Saturday to take on host St. Michael’s, the weight of last year’s loss will be squarely on the Jaguars’ shoulders. But the specter of Horsemen domination for 18 of the last 19 years — the teams did not complete the 2019 game because of lightning delays — will loom over their sideline.
Last year’s 28-24 contest was as close as Capital has come to beating St. Michael’s during that run. The Jaguars led 24-20 when then-quarterback Julian Muñoz scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left, but St. Michael’s responded with a 68-yard drive that took 57 seconds and ended with Cole Sandoval’s 13-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion for the final score.
It’s a moment Capital running back Fabian Ryan hasn’t forgotten, especially since he was on the sidelines waiting to get cleared to play after tearing his left ACL for the third time.
“It makes us more hungry,” Ryan said. “We lost, what, in the last second? The last minute? We’re more determined to beat them because of that last minute.”
The last time Capital beat St. Michael’s came on the road on a sweltering September afternoon in 2005. Since then, the Horsemen have dominated the series — as well as the city’s mythical football championship. They have carried home title for 15 of the past 17 seasons.
In order for Capital to change its fortunes, head coach Joaquin Garcia said discipline will be of the highest priority. That was the difference in last year’s game, as St. Michael’s scored three of its four touchdowns on four-down plays. Capital also drove into Horsemen territory four times and came away empty.
On special teams, the Jaguars surrendered 107 yards on kickoff returns that gave St Michael’s great field position.
Garcia said that can’t happen again.
“We gotta be disciplined on offense and on defense,” Garcia said. “We practiced hard all week, and at the end of the day, they gotta come out and do our jobs. St. Mike’s, they’re a heck of a football team. We can’t take plays off and be lackadaisical. We gotta be ready to play right off the bat.”
But Capital has struggled with discipline and coming out strong to start games. That showed in its season opener against Grants, a 33-17 win. The Jaguars had a pair of pick sixes nullified due to penalties, then allowed the Pirates 11 points in the last 3 minutes of the first half for a 17-13 Grants lead.
The good news was Capital responded in the second half, shutting out Grants and scoring three unanswered touchdowns to put the game away. Ryan showed off his running ability, rushing for 119 yards on 21 carries and a pair of first-half touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Deaven Montano had a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak and threw for another touchdown in the second half as he finished with 123 yards through the air on 10-of-23 passing.
It was a far cry from last year’s offense that relied heavily on Muñoz. “All of our guys got comfortable,” Garcia said. “Our offensive line, everybody kinda relaxed and realized if we do our jobs we’ll be OK.”
Capital will encounter a Horsemen team that looks to be more ground-oriented than its previous iterations. Part of it was breaking in junior quarterback Reed Bass, who was making his first varsity start behind center. He completed two of six passes for 34 yards in a 39-30 win over Taos last week, but the two completions went for touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the rushing attack pounded the Tigers for 284 yards on 32 carries. Mathias Duran had a breakout performance as the former lineman ran for 132 yards on nine carries, four of which went for touchdowns. In fact, St. Michael’s was as explosive on the ground as it usually is through the air — four of their rushing touchdowns were longer than 18 yards, including an 84-jaunt by junior Soren Annon.
It might be a different mode of attack; the Jaguars fully expect one thing not to change — an aggressive, almost unforgiving opponent hell-bent on extending its domination.
But Capital isn’t about to let the Horsemen go without a fight.
“Joey is a heck of a coach — he’ll have his guys ready,” Garcia said. “But I think our kids are starting to realize that, ‘Hey, we’re capable of playing with anybody if we do what we’re supposed to do.’ The thing is, I keep harping on our guys that, yeah, we can play with them, but we just gotta do our jobs.”