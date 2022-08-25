D01_SFNM_qscvbxss_placeholder

Capital quarterback Julian Munoz is sacked by St. Michael’s Isaac Ruiz in August 2021 at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s routed Capital 60-8. The Jaguars will try again Friday night to beat their crosstown rival, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2005.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

A chip that has been growing on the shoulders of Francisco Diaz and Lazerus Griego for the past four years.

But that chip is also just the tip of an iceberg that has been building for the past 17 years when it comes to the Capital-St. Michael’s football rivalry.

When the Jaguars take the field Friday night on their home turf against their longtime city rivals, they will not merely try to correct the past four years of the football careers of Diaz and Griego, both seniors. They will try to end 17 years of frustration.

