Capital quarterback Julian Munoz is sacked by St. Michael’s Isaac Ruiz in August 2021 at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s routed Capital 60-8. The Jaguars will try again Friday night to beat their crosstown rival, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2005.
A chip that has been growing on the shoulders of Francisco Diaz and Lazerus Griego for the past four years.
But that chip is also just the tip of an iceberg that has been building for the past 17 years when it comes to the Capital-St. Michael’s football rivalry.
When the Jaguars take the field Friday night on their home turf against their longtime city rivals, they will not merely try to correct the past four years of the football careers of Diaz and Griego, both seniors. They will try to end 17 years of frustration.
Not since the Jaguars beat the Horsemen, 13-7, in overtime on a warm September day in 2005 has the south-side school been able to celebrate. Diaz, though, recognizes that he is not just playing for his fellow seniors, but the graduating classes that came before him — especially in recent years.
“I feel like there are a lot of things on the line just to beat them,” said Diaz, the Jaguars’ starting running back. “It’s been years since we beat them. I think it will feel good for us, the coaches and the program itself just to get that number out of the way and start fresh.”
Joey Fernandez, the Horsemen head coach, understands what that is like. He was a part of the coaching staff that lost to the Jaguars seven of the first eight times they played each other in the 1990s. But since 2000, The Horsemen have had the upper hand in 18 of the last 20 matchups. Even in the 2019 no-contest game that lightning halted, St. Michael’s held a 13-6 lead late in the first half.
If there is a secret to the Horsemen’s success, it has been on the scoreboard. Only four times has Capital held a lead on the Horsemen in the previous 16 matchups, and only once did it happen in the second half (in 2016, by 12-6 score).
Fernandez said that first strike ability helps keep the pressure on the Jaguars, who have not handled that adversity well.
“Our number one goal is to get going early and get up on them and let them play catch-up ball,” Fernandez said. “That’ll be something new for them and we want to put them in that situation to see how they react to that.”
Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia, who coached under Fernandez for a decade until 2015, said the first quarter will be key to his team’s success.
“We can’t come out fired-up crazy,” Garcia said. “We have to be under control. I’ve seen it before where teams come out and put everything on the line right away and when stuff happens, they put their heads down. I told our guys just to keep our consistency, and we need to do what we’re supposed to do.”
St. Michael’s must lean on its trio of running backs — Diaz, sophomore Juan Muñoz and senior Joseph Rodriguez — and the legs of senior quarterback Julian Muñoz, Juan’s brother. The quartet combined for 378 rushing yards in a 57-6 win over Grants last week, with the Muñozes and Diaz breaking the 100-yard mark.
The performance underscored an improved and stronger offensive line, which pushed the Pirates around in the second half for 134 yards on the ground in just 10 plays before invoking the 50-point mercy rule.
Griego said the Jaguars benefited from an offseason of conditioning and weight lifting, which they didn’t do as much last season.
“You know, we run back and forth [in conditioning drills to end practice] and it shows,” Griego said.
Garcia said creating a game plan for facing the Horsemen was tough because the rain was such a factor. Fernandez said a slick ball led to bad snaps, poor exchanges and affected quarterbacks Zach Martinez’s and Jacob Katko’s ability to throw the ball. The first two offensive scores were on big plays — a 68-yard run by Marcus Leyba and a 67-yard screen pass to Taven Lozaza — and Fernandez said it will be imperative for the quarterbacks to push the ball downfield in order to open up the run game.
“Our offense is based on the downfield pass,” Fernandez said. “We want to get that going. We don’t want to rely on the screen [pass] because once teams see that we run a lot of that, then they’re going to be picking that up. And it’s hard when they know that it’s coming. So, we got to be able to make big plays.”
If those big plays come to fruition, then there is a good chance the current senior class will pass that iceberg of a losing streak to the next class.