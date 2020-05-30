T.J. Sanchez saw himself exploring another part of the country for college.
The COVID-19 epidemic, though, changed those plans — as well as a legendary player from Capital’s past.
Sanchez, a first-team All-State player in Class 5A, signed a letter of intent Saturday to play basketball at New Mexico Highlands University. He’ll be coached by 2005 Capital graduate Michael Dominguez, who took over the program in 2019 and guided it to an 18-10 record as well as its second straight appearance in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.
Sanchez said Dominguez saw a few Capital games during the season, which caught the senior’s attention. That Dominguez just happened to be a part of Capital’s lone state championship team in 2003-04, was just another perk.
Sanchez tried to add to that blue-trophy total in March, but the Jaguars lost to Las Cruces in the 5A championship game.
“That’s crazy,” Sanchez said with a laugh. “I thought about it so much. I feel like it’s better for me.”
Playing just an hour away from home is appealing to Sanchez, who had tryouts set with a pair of Colorado schools in June — Adams State University and Fort Lewis College. However, when the coronavirus epidemic hit the nation, it quashed those plans, and Sanchez said he never heard from the schools after that.
The outbreak also changed his mindset about going out of state for college.
“It was good for family to see me there, especially now,” Sanchez said. “I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The Cowboys likely will have Sanchez play point guard, which wouldn’t be a difficult transition. He helped handle the ball a lot against pressure, and he was Capital’s top option on offense. He led the team in scoring with an average of 20 points per game, as well as leading the team in steals and rebounding. The Jaguars had a 26-5 record. Sanchez also set the team’s mark for career points, finishing with 1,761 in four years on varsity.
Sanchez said playing against 5A competition the past two seasons (Capital moved to the state’s highest classification in 2018) was a blessing in disguise because it helped prepare him for a more physical and faster tempo. Going to an NCAA Division-II school like Highlands is just the next step in that progression.
“It helped us be more physical mentally and physically, too,” Sanchez said. “I felt like, after my junior year, that was something we needed to work on. That’s something that is good for us.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Tear it up TJ! 👍🏼
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.