Luke Padilla became a cheerleader at Capital High School this spring to give his fellow seniors on that squad a chance to go out with a bang.
Little did Padilla, Capital's star running back who will play collegiately at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., in the fall, know he would become a vital leader on a suddenly young and inexperienced squad in need of a veteran voice. He joined the cheer team after completing a stellar football career, in which he is the program’s leading career rusher, at the behest of several cheerleaders, including girlfriend Kaylee Martinez. Padilla saw it as a fun way to end his high-school years, since he didn’t plan on competing in any other sport.
He just didn’t expect to go form a face in the crowd to a trusted voice within it when several upperclassmen left the program in early April.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but obviously, I was going to try to make the best of what we have,” Padilla said.
Jaguars head cheer coach Laura Jurado didn’t foresee the sudden change in her program coming, either. Jurado, the fourth-year head coach and a 2004 Capital graduate, knew she had a relatively young team with a heavy freshmen and eighth grade influence, but she expected about a half dozen seniors and a few juniors to provide guidance and leadership.
Unfortunately, those veterans dropped out of the program, some to focus on their academics while others had family obligations. Jurado understood their reasons, saying she hopes some of the juniors will return next year when the chaos resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is not as acute.
“I had a few girls who said they wanted to do it, but they couldn’t because their home situations or grades or work to help their families,” Jurado said. “Me and [assistant coach Camille Martinez], we told them, ‘If you need to stay at home, then that’s the best decision for you.’ We always want to push them to do this, but we also let them know we will work with you if it’s a work thing or whatever. We will try to figure it out.”
Still, Jurado went from an anticipated roster of 30 performers to just 20, with only three seniors in that group — which included the rookie Padilla. Given that cheer teams across the state only had a couple of months to prepare for their premier event — the State Spirit Competition, which begins Friday in The Pit in Albuquerque — instead of the customary six months, Jurado knew an uphill battle when she saw one.
Add to that the lack of a facility for the team to use for practice because of the multitude of sports in session at the same time and a scheduling crunch of games that required the team’s appearance led to limited practice time, and Jurado could have easily thrown in the towel on the season.
She didn’t, though, so that her cheerleaders could get a chance to compete on the state’s biggest stage. For many of the younger performers, the State Spirit Competition will be their first varsity experience. Capital senior Destiny Valdez said she admires her younger teammates' determination to push themselves to do better at every practice.
“They are very strong in fighting for what they want to do,” Valdez said. “Considering how young they are, they have done so much. They stay encouraged to do better. Every time they [fall during the routine], they get up and want to do it again.”
Most of the freshmen and eighth graders had limited to no cheer experience, which made the learning curve even steeper. As if that wasn’t enough of a challenge, the Jaguars also missed out on a week of practice because of a lack of a gym since the boys and girls basketball teams as well as the wrestling team started practice in late March.
Jurado said the team finally found a home at Sweeney Elementary School, but could only practice for four days of the week. Practices dwindled even more when the basketball season was in full swing and the cheer team took its spot in the stands to participate at those games — not the end line as in prior seasons because of coronavirus guidelines. Capital also couldn't perform in its normal spot on the track in front of the stands during football games, as the Jaguars were placed to the side.
Jurado said the team didn’t perform in any competitions this year in order to teach and hone the skills needed for its routine. However, their growth over the past six weeks even caught her by surprise.
“This week, they have grown so much, it kinda freaks me out,” Jurado said. “Whatever we’ve thrown at them, they hit it out of the park.”
The same could be said of Padilla. While he had no cheer experience, he followed Martinez to every competition last year and said he understood the sport better because of it. However, he was thrown into the fire, just like the younger cheerleaders, but at least he had experience in that situation.
Padilla played on the varsity football team as a freshman and was a key part of the Jaguars’ run to a district title. What he learned is that he feeds off of pressure and big moments — like the State Spirit Competition.
“I like that feeling of having the pressure to go out and perform to the best of my abilities,” Padilla said. “I’m going to be so excited to do this. I can’t tell you if I’ll have butterflies or not. For the other girls, I’ll try to help them calm down and encourage them the best I can and tell them it’s going to be all right.”
Martinez and Jurado praised him for his ability to learn routine and skills quickly. Jurado said Padilla even caught the attention of a club coach who watched the Jaguars working out. Martinez said part of it is his natural athleticism and his willingness to learn. She added that it helps that he has a good teacher in herself.
“He’s really good for not knowing anything,” Martinez said. “It takes him a couple of tries. I’m a good teacher, but he’s a fast learner when it comes to things like that.”
It sounds like Padilla and the younger Jaguars have a lot in common. Jurado hopes that’s the case, because it could portend to brighter days ahead.
