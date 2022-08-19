Moon Ball made a return engagement at Jaguar Field on Friday night.
The running game was a staple of former Capital head coach Bill Moon, which brought an air of predictability when it came to preparing for the Jaguars. If the St. Michael’s Horsemen and future opponents watched Capital on its opening night, the game plan harkened back to those days — just in a different form.
Capital ran for 378 yards, as three players cracked the century barrier while its defense collected two touchdowns off of turnovers and a safety. All of that combined for a 57-6 trouncing of Grants at Jaguar Field.
Even though Capital has remade its offense under second-year head coach Joaquin Garcia, operating out of “the pistol set,” the Jaguars relied heavily on the running game to set the tone against the Pirates.
Garcia evoked the name of legendary Clovis head coach Eric Roanhaus, for whom he was an assistant coach in the early 2000s, when talking about his game plan.
“Like coach Roanhaus used to say, ‘Three things can happen when you throw the football, and two of them are bad,’ ” Garcia said.
Not that Garcia completely lived by that mantra. Senior quarterback Julian Muñoz ran for a team-high 127 yards and scored two touchdowns, but also completed five of eight passes for
57 yards and a touchdown. However, Garcia said the Pirates focused on taking away the pass, so it made the transition to the ground game easier.
Capital had a trio of backs — senior Francisco Diaz, junior Joseph Rodriguez and sophomore Juan Muñoz — share the wealth. Diaz had 121 yards and a pair of scores, while Muñoz carried the ball five times for 109 yards. He had a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter that made the score 51-6 at the 4:04 mark.
“I don’t want to throw the ball when we’re up by that much,” Garcia said. “We just wanted to get guys some reps and we have three good running backs.”
Diaz also got in on the fun on the defensive side as he had a touchdown when he fell on an errant snap that got away from Grants punter Seth Lopez in the second quarter. Lopez appeared to have the ball, but it squirted loose when he landed on it in the end zone. Diaz was in the right place at the right time and Capital grabbed a 35-6 lead with 10:49 left in the opening half.
“I thought we were getting a safety, and then the ball popped out,” Diaz said. “And I recovered it and scored.”
That was the first of consecutive scores by the Jaguars defense. On the Pirates’ first play from scrimmage after Diaz’s play, Capital senior linebacker Izaya Sanchez-
Valencia read the eyes of Grants quarterback D.J. Chavez and picked off his pass in the flat and ran untouched for a 19-yard touchdown for a 42-6 lead at the 10:37 mark.
It was one of two interceptions Sanchez-Valencia had, and he said the players feel much more comfortable with the defense than they did last year.
“We had a lot of young talent last year, but they didn’t really understand a lot of the things we were learning,” Sanchez-
Valencia said. “This year, we had more time to work on it. Everything is getting broken down by the coaches, and it’s becoming really easier for us.”
It was part of an inspired defensive effort by the Jaguars, as Grants managed just 41 yards of total offense. Capital added a safety when Eric Sanchez brought down Pirates running back Tristin Fernandez in the end zone on a pitch to the left side. The safety made it 44-6 with 7:19 left in the third.
While there was a lot for Capital and its faithful to celebrate, Garcia said there were plenty of areas where the team can improve. The offensive line was inconsistent, especially in pass protection that forced Julian Muñoz to use his legs rather than his arm.
The special teams surrendered a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Manuel Gonzales in the opening quarter that trimmed Capital’s lead to 14-6. Plus, there were four personal foul penalties.
“When I see stuff not being done right, I get a little grumpy,” Garcia said. “But we showed we are capable of doing things well, and we still got to get better. It was just the first game, but we did what we needed to do.”
Regardless, the Jaguars felt they made a statement that they are not to be taken lightly. They hope to attach an addendum after next week when the team plays intracity rival St. Michael’s. The postgame discussion focused squarely on the Horsemen and last year’s 60-8 drubbing.
It’s a game the Jaguars circled on their calendar from the moment the 2022 schedule was finalized. But they insist it’s just one of 10 circles on their “to-do list,” as they set to prove they belong in Class 6A in their first year. “We want to make the state playoffs,” Diaz said. “We moved to 6-A, but that doesn’t mean nothing. We got a chip on our shoulder.”
And nothing smooths that chip like pounding out yardage on the ground.