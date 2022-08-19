Moon Ball made a return engagement at Jaguar Field on Friday night.

The running game was a staple of former Capital head coach Bill Moon, which brought an air of predictability when it came to preparing for the Jaguars. If the St. Michael’s Horsemen and future opponents watched Capital on its opening night, the game plan harkened back to those days — just in a different form.

Capital ran for 378 yards, as three players cracked the century barrier while its defense collected two touchdowns off of turnovers and a safety. All of that combined for a 57-6 trouncing of Grants at Jaguar Field.

