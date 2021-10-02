ALBUQUERQUE — The slow pokes finally learned how start a football game.
The common theme for the Capital Jaguars this season has been slow starts, followed by furious finishes. Against Rio Grande at Nusenda Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Capital scored on every single possession and rolled to a 50-0 win in its final nondistrict game.
For the first time this season, the Jaguars scored first, as receiver Javier Martinez had a 36-yard punt return that set his team up at the Rio Grande 11-yard line for their first drive.
Three plays later, Martinez capped it with a 3-yard touchdown reception, and a 2-point run by Avelino Trujillo made it 8-0 Capital. Martinez had a stellar performance with 83 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the first half even though Capital mostly ran out of its wishbone formation.
Junior quarterback Julian Muñoz threw for four first-half touchdowns on just nine passing attempts, as Capital (3-3) built a 37-0 lead at halftime.
Joaquin Garcia, Capital’s first-year head coach, said running that offense set the tone for the game.
“That was our goal — to come out and run the ball,” Garcia said. “We have to be a balanced-attack offense, and I think we did that. Our kids ran the ball hard, but when they started to stack the box, it opened up our play-action.”
The Ravens (0-6) did very little against the Jaguars defense, making it past midfield just once and turning the ball over on that drive.
Garcia said getting such a huge advantage allowed him to get some of the younger players into the game, which is something he hasn’t been able to do as much because of the deficits the Jaguars faced.
However, that likely won’t happen once the District 1/2-5A season begins next week at home against Piedra Vista. Garcia said the Panthers’ style of play is very similar to Belen and Moriarty. Both teams run the same winged T offense and a balanced front on defense.
The Jaguars went 1-1 against those two teams, with Belen dominating in the 47-30 win Sept. 24. Capital rallied from a 21-6 deficit against the Pintos to win 35-34 in overtime on Sept. 4.
“Our guys just got to believe in what we’re doing,” Garcia said. “It just comes down to us reading our keys and stopping them and doing what we need to do.”
