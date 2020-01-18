Boys basketball
Capital 71, Española Valley 35
What happened: Saturday's game was nowhere near the dominant 67-18 win Dec. 13 when the teams played in the Al Armendariz Tournament semifinal, but the Jaguars still controlled the game from start to finish. The Sundevils, who scored four first-half points in the first game, actually had six by the end of the first quarter, which Capital led 14-6 in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. The Jaguars then outscored Española 24-11 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Standouts: Capital senior wing T.J. Sanchez had 14 of his 21 points in the first half, and Brandon Saiz had 13 and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Garret May led Española with 17 points.
What’s next: Pojoaque Valley, for both schools, Capital (13-2) ends the nondistrict season at home against the Elks on Monday. The Sundevils (10-7) play Pojoaque on Thursday to open District 2-4A play.
Mesa Vista 56, Wingate 54
What happened: The Trojans struggled to shoot the ball and play with the intensity needed when on the road, and found themselves down 17-3 after a quarter. But all was forgotten when Mesa Vista scored 30 points in the second and took a 33-31 lead at the half and the margin was threatened but never trumped as the Trojans ended a four-game losing streak.
“Lately, we’ve been struggling to score, and we missed some shots [against the Bears],” Trojans head coach Richard Apodaca said. “When you don’t put pressure on the other team by scoring, it makes it easier on them.”
Standouts: Damian Trujillo and Ryan Garcia each scored 16 points to lead Mesa Vista, while Alejandro Trujillo added 12. Wingate had Kevin Belone score 12 points.
What’s next: Mesa Vista (6-8) takes on Coronado to open District 5-2A play on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Peñasco 53, Cimarron 33
What happened: The defense did its part, as the Lady Rams only reached double figures in a quarter once (10 in the fourth). Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers answered with a balanced attack in which six players had at least six points in a nondistrict game at home. Peñasco led 27-14 at the half, then took a 36-23 lead into the fourth before pulling away.
Standouts: Carly Gonzales led Peñasco with 13 points, while Alexandria Sandoval added 10. Jennifer Aguilar and Leandra Romero each had seven. Zoe Salazar scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half for Cimarron (7-5), and she had all nine of her team’s third-quarter points.
What’s next: The Lady Panthers (13-1) play Pecos in a rematch of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament championship Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.