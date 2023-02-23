What happened: The Tigers appeared to have momentum in their corner, building a 34-21 lead midway through the third quarter of a District 5-5A semifinal in Los Lunas on Thursday. But the plucky Jaguars just wouldn't go away. Down 43-33 late in the fourth, the Jaguars scored eight straight points to get within a bucket on Francisco Diaz's scoop layup with 2 minutes left. Los Lunas (22-6) responded with nine straight points to seal the win.
Top players: Izaya Sanchez-Valencia led Capital with 15 points, while Diaz added nine. Jalin Holland had 14 of his 21 points in the second half to pace the Tigers.
What's next: Capital (16-11) awaits the announcement of the Class 5A State Tournament bracket Sunday to see if it plays another game this season.
Las Vegas Robertson 67, Santa Fe Indian School 54
What happened: The Cardinals looked rusty in the first half, trailing the Braves 28-25 at the half of the 2-3A semifinal in Michael Marr Gymnasium. A balanced scoring attack got Robertson on track, as five players scored in a 22-point third quarter for a 47-39 lead and never looked back. The Cardinals sealed the win at the free-throw line, hitting 10 of 11 from the stripe in the final quarter.
Top players: Jesse James Gonzales scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half to lead Robertson, while Mateo Contreras added 18 and Bodie Schlinger scored 13. Jamal Alonzo led the Braves with 13 points, but only three came after halftime. Kenyen Callado scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.
What's next: Robertson (23-4) plays at St. Michael's for the district tournament title Saturday. SFIS (19-10) should get a home game for the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament.