Boys basketball

Los Lunas 52, Capital 41

What happened: The Tigers appeared to have momentum in their corner, building a 34-21 lead midway through the third quarter of a District 5-5A semifinal in Los Lunas on Thursday. But the plucky Jaguars just wouldn't go away. Down 43-33 late in the fourth, the Jaguars scored eight straight points to get within a bucket on Francisco Diaz's scoop layup with 2 minutes left. Los Lunas (22-6) responded with nine straight points to seal the win.