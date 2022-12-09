Capital High School logo

It will be an all-cat final for the Al Armendariz Tournament in the boys basketball division.

The host Capital Jaguars dominated Pojoaque Valley in fashioning a 61-29 win Friday night in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, the Pecos Panthers needed a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to put away a pesky Española Valley squad, 49-37, to advance to the championship game for the first time. Game time is 7 p.m. Saturday.

