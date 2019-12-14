Throughout the Al Armendariz Tournament, the host Capital Jaguars talked about being physical and playing together in key situations.
What wasn’t said, though, was that a shot of confidence can do wonders for the soul.
So it came to pass that Capital needed someone to step up and hit a big shot in a crucial moment in the tournament championship game Saturday against crosstown rival Santa Fe High, the No. 3 team in the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll.
Dominic Luna came calling at the right time. Just when it seemed like the Jaguars (6-1) were going to let yet another double-digit lead slip through their fingers, Luna hit a big shot, as his 3-pointer over Demons defender P.J. Lovato with 5:36 left in the game stopped the Demons’ comeback in its tracks and propelled Capital to a hard-earned 53-50 win.
The Jaguars, who led by as much as 35-24 in the third quarter, watched the Demons (6-1) creep to within 38-36 on Lovato’s layup with 6:46 left in the fourth. Even worse, they were just 4-for-18 from the field in the second half as they struggled to solve the Demons’ 2-3 zone defense — until Luna knocked down his shot to make it 41-36.
“The people who were on the floor were just losing their head,” Luna said. “I was trying to keep them up. I think that 3 just motivated them to keep on going.”
Capital hit four of its next six shots, and when Brandon Saiz was fouled on a layup with 1:47 left, the lead was 50-41. But Saiz had to go to the free-throw line to put the dagger in the Demons’ heart. Instead, he missed the free throw. He was not alone in his struggles from the line, as the Jaguars missed nine of 13 over the final 4:06 and were 11-for-23 overall.
“Pressure makes you do funny things,” Capital head coach Ben Gomez said. “You can be 100 percent in practice, but there is no pressure at practice. Pressure is out in these types of games, where you go the fans yelling and that point means a lot. If you don’t make it, it gives hope to the other team.”
Hope is one thing, execution is another. The Demons had their own free-throw issues down the stretch. They made just three of eight in the fourth quarter. When Fedonta “JB” White missed a pair with 1:10 left, Santa Fe High missed a chance at cutting into a 50-43 deficit. The 6-foot-8 White tried his best to keep his team in the game, scoring six of his 23 points in the final quarter, but missed opportunities down the stretch hurt the comeback.
“I saw we were eight of 18 [overall], and we lose by three,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “We are typically a 70, 75-percent team from the line. We had a couple of missed layups, right under the basket. Someone has a shot but tries to make the extra pass instead of going up with it, and it just doesn’t work our way.”
A lot didn’t go the Demons’ way on the night. Foul trouble kept White and Lovato on the bench for much of the first quarter, and senior forward Carlos Dassaro missed a few minutes after hurting his right shoulder battling for a rebound.
Capital overcame T.J. Sanchez’s two fouls that kept him out of the second quarter and the loss of junior forward Abraham Damian, who injured his foot in a win over Española Valley on Friday, to build a 25-14 lead. Senior Seth Arroyos, thrust into the starting lineup, had his best game of the season with 11 first-half points and 13 overall. It was a welcome performance for the 6-3 Arroyos, who missed the last three weeks of the 2018-19 season with concussion symptoms that plagued him through the spring. Then, he was sick to start the year, and had to work his way back into shape and into the rotation.
“At practice, I worked my butt off,” Arroyos said. “On the court, I stayed with a positive mindset. I missed my old self.”
The Jaguars missed him, too.
Third place
Pecos 65, Española Valley 29
The Panthers (4-1) pressed and ran their way to a 51-11 lead at the half and cruised to the third place trophy. This time, it was more than the Xavier Padilla and Ismael Villegas Show. After a 38-point performance, Villegas only had 12 against the Sundevils (5-3), while Padilla led the way with 17. Juan Varela added 10 points and all nine players who saw court time scored.
Garrett May’s 11 points paced Española.
Fifth place
Santa Fe Indian School 77, Kirtland Central 73 (2 OT)
The Braves were good enough at the free-throw line in the second overtime, going 5-for-9 to finally put away the Broncos (3-3) for fifth place. Virgil Valencia hit three of four in the second overtime to go along with six 3-pointers he nailed in regulation to finish with 21 points.
Debrylan Candelario usurped that total with 25 points, and was 8-for-9 from the stripe. Overall, the Braves (3-4) made 17 of 24 free throws. Kobe Garcia added 15 points for SFIS.
Seventh place
Tohatchi 62, Crownpoint 39
The Eagles struggled in the first and fourth quarters, as they combined for just five points. Three came in the fourth as the Cougars outscored their District 1-3A foes 19-3 to pad a 43-36 lead.
Rayshawn Whitney led Tohatchi (4-4) with 12 points, and Woodrow Long chipped in with 10. Josh Smith had 11 points to lead Crownpoint (1-6).
