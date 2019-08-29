Jaguars’ leader is bigger, stronger, faster

Sometimes, all that youth can do is wait to grow up.
Luke Padilla knows a little something about that. Fresh off a freshman season in 2017 in which he needed just six games to break the 1,000-yard barrier on a team that won the District 2-5A football title, much was expected of Padilla and a young Capital squad that was underclassmen-dominant. After opening the season with a 224-yard, five-touchdown performance to down Pojoaque Valley, 67-14, the next eight weeks were an exercise in frustration.
Capital went 0-6-1 in that stretch and Padilla missed three games dealing with a lingering hip injury that stemmed from a track accident as an eighth grader. Even worse, when he was healthy to play, opponents seemed to be in the offensive huddle because they knew where the ball was going — right to Padilla.
Much of that was out of Padilla’s control. By the time Capital reached its district opener against Albuquerque Del Norte, the team was on its fourth-string quarterback and Padilla’s backup was a fourth-stringer.
“A couple of losses, it was hard to get new guys in,” Padilla said. “They relied primarily on me. Looking at film, it was obvious I was getting the ball a lot and teams saw that. So they keyed on me, and there wasn’t much we could do offensively to add to that.”
Capital head coach Bill Moon said much of the injury bug that hit Capital last year was due to its youth — the Jaguars had just six seniors and nine juniors on the team. The youth movement came at a price when lining up against players who are sometimes two or three years older.
“Those are guys that also have two and three years more in the weight room, too,” Moon said. “The weight room is safety. It’s the safety room. That’s where you learn to withstand the rigors of football. [Then-sophomore running back Gio] Munoz broke his elbow last year because he had to use it going to the ground.
“This year, he’s stronger, so he’s not going to the ground.”
So, too, is Padilla, who added 15 pounds of muscle and sits at 185 pounds on a 5-foot-9 frame. He also got faster in the offseason, as he revamped his diet to help add some muscle and got faster in the process. Possessing what Moon said was 4.48 speed, Padilla showed it the second time he touched the ball, as he zipped past the Crownpoint defenders for a 40-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and an 8-0 lead. Padilla only touched the ball four times, but he ran for 121 yards and had three touchdowns.
While the moment was exhilarating in the moment, Padilla understood it was just another step in the process of turning things around at Capital.
“Every time you score a touchdown, it’s a rush of energy,” Padilla said. “But mentally, I was there to work on my game. I was there to improve individually. It gave me a little more confidence, but it was like, ‘All that work I put in the offseason is paying off.’”
Combined with Munoz, who had another 120 yards and a touchdown, and the Jaguars have the one-two backfield punch they envisioned last year. Add to that quarterback Dion Martinez, who missed all of last year with a broken leg he suffered on the final play of a scrimmage against Bernalillo, and the Jaguars’ offense is suddenly more potent than it was at any point last year.
Moon even moved senior Jasper Mares from his slot receiver position to a fullback spot to take advantage of his speed and strength, and he feels he has more depth than ever in the backfield.
“The thing about having three smaller backs is that these guys are truly ball players now,” Moon said. “If you want to get happy about Luke, you may have a problem.”
It was only a year in the making, but Padilla is more than happy to share in the wealth he’s enjoyed for the past two years.